પોલીસ પ્રજાનો મિત્ર કે શત્રુ ?:માંડવીના વેપારી યુવકને પોલીસે ઢોર માર માર્યો

માંડવી43 મિનિટ પહેલા
ભોગગ્રસ્ત યુવાન અને તેને પીઠમાં ઉઠેલા સોળ
  • મુન્દ્રા બાદ હવે માંડવી મરિન પોલીસ દ્વારા પણ નિર્દોષને માર મારવાની કલંકિત ઘટના સામે આવી
  • સામાઘોઘાના બે યુવાનોના મોત થયાનો મામલો તાજો જ છે ત્યાં ફરી પોલીસની દબંગગીરી સામે આવી
  • રૂપિયા તોડમાં અસંતોષ થતાં જમાદાર છાકટો બન્યાનો આક્ષેપ

મુન્દ્રા પોલીસના અમાનુષી વર્તન થકી ઢોર માર માર્યા બાદ બે ચારણ યુવાનોના ખૂન થયાની ગંભીર ઘટના હજુ તાજીજ છ. ત્યાં માંડવી મરિન પોલીસ મથકના કર્મીએ જામીન માટે આવેલા ગુંદીયાળીના યુવાન સાથે રૂપિયાની તોડ બાબતે અસંતોષ થતાં લાકડીથી માર મારવાનામાં આવતા હોસ્પિટલમાં સારવાર માટે દાખલ થતાં એમએલસીના આધારે મરીન પોલીસ કર્મીના કેસની તપાસ માંડવી સીટી પોલીસને સોંપવામાં આવી છે.સાત ફેબ્રુઆરીની ચોંકાવનારી ઘટનામાં મરીન પોલીસ ખાતે પ્રકાસમાં આવી છે.

યુવાનને માર મારવાનો આરોપ છે એ પોલીસ

કિસ્સાની વિગતો મુજબ એક માસ પૂર્વે એક બોટલ દારૂના પ્રોહિબીશન કેસમાં આરોપી પોલીસ મથકમાં રજુ થતાં તેને જામીન પર છોડાવવા માટે મિત્રતાના નાતે પોલીસ મથકમાં ગુંદયાળીના હિમાન્સુ ગોસ્વામી નામનો યુવાન ગયો હતો. ત્યારે તપાસનીશ પોલીસ કર્મી ફરજી ચૌધરી (હેડ કોન્સ્ટેબલ) દ્રારા પૈસાની માંગણી કરી હતી. પૈસા નહીં આપો તો, મા બેન સામે ગોળો ભાંડીને મારે રૂપિયા સાહેબને પણ આપવા પડશે હમણા જ રૂપિયા આપોની જીદ કરીને રાત્રીના આઠ વાગ્યે પોલીસ સ્ટેશનની બહાર ઉપરા છપરી લાકડીથી પ્રહાર કરીને પાંચ હજારની રકમ ઝુંટવી લીધી હતી. અને માર મારવામાં આવ્યો હતો.

પ્રજાના રક્ષક ભક્ષક બનીને ઘાતક રીતે લાકડીના પ્રહાર કર્યા બાદ અતિ પીડાના કારણે ભોગગ્રસ્ત યુવાન જનરલ હોસ્પિટલમાં સારવાર લીધા બાદ રાત્રીના બે વાગ્યાની આસપાસ સીટી પોલીસ મથકે ફરિયાદ કરવા ગયો હતો. તે સમયે આરોપી પોલીસ કર્મી ત્યાં ગયો હતો. અને ફરિયાદ ન કરવાનું કહયું હતું આ ઘટનામાં આરોપી પોલીસ કર્મી માંડવી શહેર પોલીસ મથકમાં ગયો હતો કે, કેમ તે સીસીટીવી ફુટેજ તપાસવામાં આવશે તો, સત્ય બહાર આવશે.

માર મારવા અને રૂપિયા માંગણી સબબ અરજન્ટ ઇન્કવાયરી કરાશે, એસપી સૌરભસિંહ
માંડવી મરીન પોલીસની તપાસ સીટી પોલીસને સોંપવામાં આવી છે. નિર્દોશને માર મારવાની અને પૈસા માંગવાની ઘટના પોલીસ માટે શરમ જનક કહેવાય આખા કેસની અરજન્ટ ઇન્કવાયરી કરવામાં આવી રહી છે. ટુંક સમયમાં ગુનેગાર સામે શિક્ષાત્મક પગલા ભરવામાં આવશે તેવું પશ્ચિમ કચ્છ પોલીસ અધિક્ષક સૌરભસિંહે જણાવ્યું હતું.

અખિલ કચ્છ દશનામ ગોસ્વામી સમાજ ભોગબનારની સાથે રહેશે
માંડવીના વેપારી યુવાન હિમાન્સુ ગોસ્વામી પર પોલીસ દ્વારા પૈસા અને માર મારવાનો બનાવ બનતાં પોલીસ ફરિયાદીને સાથ આપી રહી છે. એટલે સમગ્ર બનાવ બાબતે કોઇ આવેદન પત્ર આપવામાં આવ્યું નથી. તપાસ કરતાં કોઇ પગલા નહીં લેવાય તો, સમગ્ર કચ્છ વ્યાપી દશનામ ગોસ્વામી સમાજ આકરા પગલા ભરશે તવી ગંભીર ચિમકી અખિલ કચ્છના પ્રમુખ અમ્રુતગીરી ગોસ્વામીએ પોતાની પ્રતિક્રિયામાં જણાવ્યું હતું.

પૂરાવાના આધારે જવાબદાર સામે ફરિયાદ થશે, પીઆઇ ચૌધરી
રવિવારે બનેલી ચોંકાવનાર ઘટના મંગળવારે સામે આવતાં માંડવી પોલીસ સબ ઇન્સ્પેક્ટર આર.સી.ગોહિલ દ્રારા આરોપી પોલીસ કર્મી વિરૂધનું નિવેદન ફરિયાદી પાસેથી લેવામાં આવ્યું હોવાનું અને આ બાબતે
નિષ્ઠા પૂર્વકની તપાસ આદરવામાં આવી છે. અને પૂરાવાના આધારે ફરિયાદ કરવામાં આવશે તેવું જણાવ્યું હતું.

અમુક ભ્રષ્ટ પોલીસ કર્મીના કારણે આખી પોલીસ થાય છે બદનામ
મુળ ગુંદિયાળીના અને સાત વર્ષથી માંડવી રહેતા હિમાન્સુ ગોસ્વામી ગુરૂ એન્ટરપ્રાઇઝ નામથી હોલસેલની એજન્સી ચલાવી વેપાર ભોગગ્રસ્ત વેપારીને પ્રથમ વખત પોલીસ સ્ટેશને ગયાનો કળવો અનુભવ થયો હોવાનું જણાવીને પોતાની પ્રતિક્રિયામાં અમુક ભ્રષ્ટ પોલીસના કારણે આખી પોલીસને બદનામ થવું પડે છે તેમ જણાવીને પોલીસ પર તેમને વિશ્વાસ છે અને આ ભ્રષ્ટ પોલીસ કર્મી સામે આકરા પગલા ભરવામાં આવશે તેવું જણાવ્યું હતું.

ખરા ટાઇમે કેમેરા કાયમ બંધ

માંડવી શહેરમાં અગત્યના બનાવો બને ને, ત્રીજી આંખને મોતીયો થઇ જાય
મસ્કામાં આશિષ જોષીની હત્યા થઇ એ રસ્તાના અને પસાર થતા રૂટના કેમેરા બંધ હતા. હાલ મરીન પોલીસ મથકની બહાર કેમેરા રખાયા છે. જે કેમેરામાં માર મારવાનો સીસીટીવી ફુટેજ આવી શકે તે માટે તપાસ કરાતાં ત્રીસરી આંખને મોતીયો થઇ ગયો હોવાથી પૂરાવાનો નાશ કરવામાં આવ્યો કે, લાખોના ખર્ચે પાલિકા દ્વારા બેસાડવામાં આવેલા કેમેરામાં ભ્રષ્ટાચાર આદરવામાં આવ્યો છે. ખરા ટાઇમે કેમેરા કાયમ બંધ હોય છે.

