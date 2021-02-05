તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ધરપકડ:નાના રેહા શિકાર કેસમાં નાના વરનોરાની શિકારી ત્રિપુટી જબ્બે

  • વધુ 3 અારોપી સાથે કુલ ચાર અારોપી ઝડપાયા

ભુજ તાલુકાના નાના રેહા ગામે શિકારના કેસમાં પૂર્વ કચ્છ વનવિભાગે નાના વરનોરા ગામની શિકાીર ત્રિપુટીને ઝડપી લીધી છે. મિજબાની માટે સસલાનો શિકાર કરે તે પહેલા ગ્રામજનોઅે તેમને દબોચી લીધા હોવાની કબૂલાત તેમણે કરી હતી.પૂર્વ કચ્છ વનવિભાગના ડી.સી.અેફ. હર્ષ ઠક્કરના માર્ગદર્શનથી દક્ષિણ રેન્જના ટીઅે નાના વરનોરા ગામના હનીફ મામદ મમણ (ઉ.વ. 21), નાશીર ભચુ મમણ (ઉ.વ. 19) અને હબીબૂર રહેમાન યાકુબ મમણ (ઉ.વ. 18)ને દબોચી લીધા હતા જે ફરાર હતા. ગઇકાલે ભુજના 19 વર્ષીય ઇમ્તિયાઝ મમણને પણ કેસમાં પકડયો હતો. તેમ અેફ.અો. કે.બી. ભરવાડે જણાવ્યું હતું. શિકારના કેસમાં વનવિભાગે અારોપીઅો વિરુધ્ધ વન્યજીવ સંરક્ષણ અધિનિયમ 1972ની કલમો તળે ગુન્હો નોંધી અાગળની કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી હતી.

