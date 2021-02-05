તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

દુર્ઘટના:કંડલા પાસે પ્લાસ્ટિક બેગના જથ્થામાં આગ ભભુકી ઉઠી, અગ્નિશમન દળે 15 મિનીટમાં જ કાબુ મેળવ્યો

કંડલા43 મિનિટ પહેલા
કંડલા પાસે આવેલા પ્લાસ્ટિકના જથ્થામાં આગ ફાટી નિકળી હતી. જેને ગણતરીની મિનીટોમાં કાબુ લવાયો હતો. તો સદભાગ્યે ઘટનામાં કોઇને ઈજા પહોંચી નહતી.દીન દયાલ પોર્ટ ટ્રસ્ટ, કંડલાના સુત્રોએ ઘટના અંગે માહિતી આપતા જણાવ્યું હતું કે મંગળવારના બપોરના અરસામાં કંડલા પાસે આવેલી ફ્રેન્ડ્સ સોલ્ટ વર્ક્સની બાઉન્ડ્રી અંદરના ભાગે ખાલી પડેલી પ્લાસ્ટિક બેગ્સના જથ્થામાં કોઇ રીતે અચાનક આગ ફાટી નિકળી હતી. શરૂઆતમાં ઉઠતા ધુમાડા જોત જોતામાં મોટી લપટોમાં ફેરવાયા હતા અને તે બહાર નિકળતા ઉંચી આગની લપટોથી આસપાસના તેમજ કાર્યરત લોકોમાં ભયAની લાગણી ફેલાઈ હતી.

આગની ઘટના અંગે ડીપીટીના અગ્નિશમન દળને જાણ થતા તે સ્થળ પર દોડી ગયા હતા અને પાણીનો મારો ચલાવ્યો હતો. ત્યારબાદ 15 મિનીટના ગાળામાંજ આગ પર સંપૂર્ણ કાબુ મેળવાયો હતો. ઘટનામાં સદભાગ્યે કોઇને ઈજા ન પહોંચી હોવાનું તેમજ આગનું કારણ પણ સ્પષ્ટ ન હોવાનું પણ સુત્રોએ ઉમેર્યું હતું.

