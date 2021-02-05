તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ખાતું ખૂલ્યું:આમ આદમી પાર્ટીએ ચાર ફોર્મ ભર્યા, વોર્ડ નં.1માં બે, 6માં 1 અને 12માં 1 ફોર્મ ભરાયા

ગાંધીધામ43 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • પંચાયત માટે 40તથા પાલિકામાં 32 ફોર્મનો થયો ઉપાડ, કિડાણામાં અપક્ષને મેદાને ઉતારાશે?

ગાંધીધામ નગરપાલિકાની 13 વોર્ડની 52 બેઠકો, તાલુકા પંચાયતની 16 અને જિલ્લા પંચાયતની 2 બેઠકો માટે ઉમેદવારી પત્ર ભરવાના બીજા દિવસે પણ ચૂંટણી અધિકારી અને તેનો સ્ટાફ ઉમેદવારોની રાહ જોઇને બેઠો રહ્યો હોય તેવી સ્થિતિ જણાઇ હતી. માત્ર નગરપાલિકામાં આમ આદમી પાર્ટી દ્વારા 3 વોર્ડમાં 4 ઉમેદવારોના ફોર્મ ભરાવીને ઉમેદવારી પત્ર ભરવાના શ્રીગણેશ કર્યા હતા. અલબત, ફોર્મની પૂછપરછથી લઇને જુદી જુદી માહિતી માટે કાર્યકરો દ્વારા દોડધામો ચાલુ રહેતા પાલિકા અને પંચાયત ખાતે તથા મામલતદાર કચેરીમાં કાર્યકરોનો જમાવડો જોવા મળ્યો હતો.

સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજની સંસ્થાઓમાં 28મી ફેબ્રુઆરીના યોજાનારી ચૂંટણીને લઇને જાહેરનામું બહાર પડી ગયા પછી બીજા દિવસે પણ ઉલ્લેખ કરી શકાય તેવી ઉમેદવારી પત્ર ભરવા કોઇ ઘસારો જોવા મળ્યો ન હતો. આમ આદમી પાર્ટીએ તમામ વોર્ડમાં ઉમેદવારો ઉભા રાખવામાં આવશે તેવી જાહેરાતો કર્યાની સાથે નગરપાલિકાના વોર્ડ નં.1માં 2, વોર્ડ નં.6 અને 12માં 1-1 ફોર્મ ભરીને ઉમેદવારોને મેદાનમાં ઉતારવાના શ્રી ગણેશ કર્યા છે. બપોરના સમયે જ ચૂંટણી અધિકારી સમક્ષ પાર્ટીના આગેવાનો સાથે સંબંધિત ઉમેદવારોએ ઉમેદવારી પત્ર ભરી દીધું હતું. ઉમેદવારોને લઇને અનેકવિધ અટકળો ચાલી રહી છે.

રાજકીય પક્ષો છાશ ફૂંકી ફૂંકીને આગળ વધી રહ્યા છે. ખાસ કરીને ભાજપ અને કોંગ્રેસમાં ઉમેદવારોના નામને લઇને અનેકવિધ અટકળો થઇ રહી છે. કોનું પત્તું કપાશે અને કોને ટિકિટ મળશે તે માટે હવામાન ઉભા કરવાના પ્રયત્ન પણ થઇ રહ્યા છે. સોશિયલ મિડિયાનો સહારો લઇને પણ અનેકવિધ જૂના સંસ્મરણો કે કરેલી કામગીરીને મુકવાનો પ્રયત્ન કરવામાં આવી રહ્યો છે. દરમિયાન આજે ચૂંટણી અધિકારી જે.કે. ચાવડા સમક્ષ વોર્ડ નં. 1 અને 6ના ઉમેદવારોએ તથા અન્ય ચૂંટણી અધિકારી જાડેજા સમક્ષ વોર્ડ નં.12માં 1 ઉમેદવારી પત્ર ભરાયું હતું. જોકે, ફોર્મનો ઉપાડ બીજા દિવસે પણ ચાલું રહ્યો હતો.

જિલ્લા પંચાયત, તાલુકા પંચાયતની બેઠકો માટે 40 ફોર્મ ઉપડ્યા હતા. જ્યારે નગરપાલિકામાં 32 ફોર્મનો ઉપાડ થયો હોવાના સંકેત મળી રહ્યા છે. કિડાણા જિલ્લા પંચાયતની બેઠક માટે અપક્ષના નામે પણ ફોર્મનો ઉપાડ થતાં ભાજપ- કોંગ્રેસના રાજકારણમાં ગરમી આવી છે.

શૌચાલયના દાખલાના મુદ્દે અર્થઘટનના વિવાદે ઉમેદવારનું ફોર્મ રદ્દ થઇ શકે છે
ચૂંટણીમાં ઉમેદવારી ભરનાર ઉમેદવારને ઘરમાં શૌચાલય હોવાનો દાખલાનો ક્લોઝ ચૂંટણી ફોર્મમાં તૈયાર કરવામાં આવ્યો છે. જેને લઇને હાલ કેટલાક પોત પોતાની રીતે અર્થઘટન કરીને નગરપાલિકા કક્ષાએ એક વર્તુળ એવી પણ વાત વહેતી કરી રહ્યા છે કે, નિયત નમુનામાં ફોર્મમાં જોગવાઇ કરવામાં આવેલી છે. જેમાં એકરાર નામું કરવાનું રહેશે. પાલિકાના વેરા ભરાતા હોવાને લઇને તેમાં શૌચાલયનો મુદ્દો પણ આવી જાય છે તેવું અર્થઘટન પણ થઇ રહ્યું છે.

કોઇ ઉમેદવાર સામે આવી ટેકનિકલ બાબતોમાં કોઇ ક્ષતિને કારણે હરિફ પક્ષના ઉમેદવારો જો મુદ્દો ઉભો કરે તો ફોર્મ અમાન્ય થઇ શકે તેમ છે તેવું પણ તારણ રાજકીય વર્તુળોમાં નિકળી રહ્યું છે અને આવી રીતે ત્રણ સંતાન હોવાને લઇને પણ જે જોગવાઇઓ છે તેમાં પણ પોત પોતાની રીતે અર્થઘટનો કરાઇ રહ્યા છે. તા. 4-8-2005 સુધીમાં ત્રણ બાળક હોય તો તે માન્ય રહેશે જ્યારે ત્યાર પછી કાયદો અમલમાં આવ્યો હોવાથી તે મુજબ અમલીકરણ થશે તેવી વાત પણ અધિકારીઓ દ્વારા માર્ગદર્શન આપીને કરવામાં આવી રહી છે.

