ક્રાઇમ:મીઠીરોહરમાં હાઇડ્રો ચલાવવા મુદ્દે યુવાનને મેથીપાક ચખાડ્યો

ગાંધીધામએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • ગણેશનગરમાં બાઇક પરથી પાડી યુવાનને હથિયાર માર્યું

ગાંધીધામ નજીક મીઠીરોહર જીઆઇડીસીમાં નવા આવેલા હાઇડ્રો ચાલકે જુના હાઇડ્રો ચાલક સાથે હાઇડ્રો ચલાવવા મુદ્દે બોલાચાલી કરી માર માર્યો હોવાની તથા ગણેશનગર મચ્છી માર્કેટ પાસે બાઇક નજીકથી ચલાવી પડી દીધા બાદ યુવાનને તીક્ષ્ણ હથિયાર વડે ઇજા પહોંચાડાઇ હોવાની ઘટના પોલીસ ચોપડે નોંધાઇ છે.

અંજારના વરસામેડી ખાતે રહેતા પ્રફ્ફુલભાઇ ભુરાભાઇ ગોહિલ મીઠીરોહર ખાતે જીઆઇડીસીમાં આવેલી ઇન્ડીયન હાઇડ્રો કુલાઇડ કં૫નીમાં ત્રણ વર્ષથી હાઇડ્રો ચલાવવાનું કામ કરે છે. તેઓ ગત સાંજે કંપનીમાં પોતાનું કામ કરી રહ્યા હતા ત્યારે થોડાક સમયથી કં૫નીમાં લાગેલા શંભુ પ્રજા૫તિ જેનું પુરૂં નામ તેમને નથી આવડતું તેણે તું બરોબર કામ નથી કરી રહ્યો કહી બોલાચાલી બાદ ઝપાઝપી કરી ધક બુશટનો માર માર્યા બાદ લાકડી વડે પ્ણ માર માર્યો હતો અને ઇજા પહોંચાડી જાનથી મારી નાખવાની ધમકી આપ્ી હોવાની તેમણે બી-ડિવિઝન પોલીસ મથકે ફરિયાદ નોંધાવી છે.

સેક્ટર-14 રોટરીનગરમાં રહેતા અને કંડલા પોર્ટમાં વર્કર તારીકે કામ કરતા ૪૫ વર્ષીય લાલજીભાઇ હીરાભાઇ મહેશ્વરી તા.2/2 ના રોજ રાત્રે ગણેશનગર બાઇક લઇને ગયા હતા જ્યાંથી ઘરે પરત ફરતી વેળાએ મચ્છી માર્કેટ પસે પાછળથી પુરપટ આવેલા અજાણ્યા બાઇક ચાલકે તેમના સાવ નજીકથી બાઇક ચલાવી પડી દીધા હતા. આ બાબતે તેમણે નજીકથી કેમ ચલાવે છે કહેતાં અજાણ્યા ઇસમે ગાળો આપી તીક્ષ્ણ હથિયાર વડે ગરદનમાં ઇજા પહોંચાડી નાસી ગયો હોવાની ફરિયાદ ગાંધીધામ બી-ડિવિઝન પોલીસ મથકે નોંધાવી છે.

