તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

અકસ્માત:લાકડિયા પાસે ડામર ભરેલું ટ્રેઇલર પલટી જતાં ઇજાગ્રસ્ત ડ્રાઇવરે દમ તોડ્યો

ગાંધીધામએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક

લાકડીયા નજીક ટ્રેઇલર ઉથલતા તેના ચાલકનું મૃત્યુ થયું હતું.મુળ રાજસ્થાનના હાલે ગળપાદર રહેતા અને મીઠીરોહર ખાતે રાજશ્રી ટ્રાન્સપોર્ટના માલિક અશોકકુમાર મંગલરામ જાટના ટ્રાન્સપોર્ટમાં રાજસ્થાન પાસિંગનું ટ્રેઇલર દીલ્હી-ગુજરાત વચ્ચે ચાલે છે.

આ ટ્રેઇલરમાં ડામરના ડ્રમ ભરી ચાલક રોશનલાલ ગ્યારસીલાલ શર્મા ગાંધીધામથી નિકળ્યા હતા અને સામખિયાળી-રાધનપુર હાઇવે પ્ર લાકડિયા રેલ્વે સ્ટેશન સામે સ્ટિયરિંગ ઉપરનો કાબુ ગુમાવતાં ટ્રેઇલર પલટી મારી ગયું હતું જેમાં ચાલક રોશનલાલને માથાના ભાગે ગંભીર ઇજાઓ પહોંચી હતી.

ઇજાગ્રસ્તને 108 મારફત સારવાર માટે હોસ્પિટલ ખસેડાયો હતો પરંતુ સારવાર નસીબ થાય તે પહેલાં તેનું મોત નિપજ્યું હતું. ટ્રાન્સપોર્ટરે લાકડિયા પોલીસ મથકે ચાલક વિરૂધ્ધ ગુનો નોંધાવ્યો હતો.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓપુત્રને ટિકિટ નહીં મળતા ભાજપના વાઘોડિયાના MLA મધુ શ્રીવાસ્તવ નારાજ, કહ્યું: ઘણી પાર્ટીઓ છે, એક જ પાર્ટી પર છાપ મારી નથી, 6 તારીખ સુધીમાં નવા જૂની થશે - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આ સમયે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ લાભદાયક છે. એટલે સમયનો ભરપૂર સહયોગ કરો. કોઇ જૂની સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ મળવાથી વધારે રાહત અનુભવ થશે. થોડા રચનાત્મક અને સામાજિક કાર્યોમાં તમારો વિશેષ રસ રહેશે. નેગેટિવઃ- જોખમી કા...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો