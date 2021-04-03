તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

કોરોના વેક્સિનેશન:ફ્રન્ટ લાઈન વર્કરને બીજા તબક્કામાં 1545ને કોરોના વેક્સિન અપાઈ

ગાંધીધામએક કલાક પહેલા
  • ગાંધીધામ તાલુકામાં આગળ ધપતું રસીકરણ
  • પોલીસ, પાલિકાના 350 જેટલા બાકી કર્મીઓને આજે પણ અપાશે રસી

કોરોના વેક્સિન આપવાની પ્રક્રિયા સતત ચાલી રહી છે ત્યારે ગાંધીધામ તાલુકામા બીજા તબક્કાના પણ ટાર્ગેટ અનુસારના મહમતને વેક્સિન અપાઈ ચુકી છે. હજુ પણ પોલીસ અને નગરપાલિકામાં જેમનું રસીકરણ બાકી છે, તેમને રસી આપવાની પ્રક્રિયા આજે પણ ચાલશે.

ગાંધીધામ તાલુકામાં કોરોના વેક્સિન આપવાની પ્રક્રિયામાં પ્રથમ રાઉન્ડમાં તાલુકાના સરકારી અને ખાનગી તબીબો અને સાથે જોડાયેલા સ્ટાફ બાદ હવે બીજા તબક્કામાં પોલીસ, પાલિકા સહિતના કર્મચારીઓનું રસીકરણ કરાઈ રહ્યું છે. બીજા તબક્કામાંથી પણ ગુરુવાર સુધીમાં 1545ને વેક્સિન અપાઈ હતી. હવે આ બંન્ને વિભાગોમાં બાકી રહેલા 350 જેટલા કર્મચારીઓને રસી આપવાની પ્રક્રિયા પુર્ણ કરવામાં આવી રહી છે. ગાંધીધામ તાલુકા હેલ્થ ઓફિસર ડો. દિનેશ સુતરીયાએ સહુને નિશ્ચીત બનીને આગળ આવીને રસી લેવા જણાવ્યું હતું.

પુર્વ કચ્છ પોલીસ વડા અને નગરપાલિકા ચીફ ઓફિસર સહિતના દ્વારા અગ્રણી અધિકારીઓએ પણ રસી લીધી છે ત્યારે સહુ કર્મચારીઓને પણ નિર્ભીક બનીને આગળ આવી મહામારીથી પોતાને સુરક્ષીત ચીહ્નીંત કરવા રસી લેવા જણાવાયું હતું. આ પ્રક્રિયા પુર્ણ થયા બાદ હવે પ્રથમ તબક્કામાં જેમને રસી અપાઈ છે, તેમને તે બંન્ને વચ્ચેનો ગેપ 28 દિવસનો સમયગાળો પુર્ણ થતા તે રસીકરણની પ્રક્રિયાને પણ શરૂ કરવામાં આવશે.

