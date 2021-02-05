તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ધરપકડ:લૂંટ - ચોરીના ગુનામાં નાસતો, ફરતો આરોપી અંજારથી જબ્બે

ગાંધીધામ/અંજાર43 મિનિટ પહેલા
લાંબા સમયથી જુદા જુદા ગુનામાં નાસતા ફરતા અંજાર, ગાંધીધામ અને રાપરના આરોપીઓ.
લાંબા સમયથી જુદા જુદા ગુનામાં નાસતા ફરતા અંજાર, ગાંધીધામ અને રાપરના આરોપીઓ.
  • પૂર્વ કચ્છના નાસતા ફરતા 3ને ઝડપી પાડતી પોલીસ
  • ચોરીનો આરોપી પાટણથી મળ્યો, ગાંધીધામનો શખ્સ પણ પકડાયો

પુર્વ કચ્છ સબંધીત અલગ અલગ ત્રણ કાર્યવાહીમાં પોલીસ વિભાગે ત્રણ નાસતા ફરતાઓ આરોપીઓને ઝડપી પાડ્યા હતા. જેમાંથી એક મુળ રાપરનો અને વાગડોદ પોલીસ મથકે નોંધાયેલા ચોરીના ગુનાનો આરોપી પાટણથી ઝડપાયો હતો.પોલીસ દ્વારા ગુના કરી નાસતા ફરતા શખ્સોને પકડવા માટે અવારનવાર તપાસ કરવામાં આવતી હોય છે. જુદા જુદા કિસ્સામાં લાંબા સમયથી આવી રીતે વોન્ટેડ શખ્સો પકડાતા હોય છે. આ અંગે મળતી માહિતી મુજબ દુધઈ વિસ્તારમાં લૂંટ તથા ધાડ કરી તેમજ અંજારમાં ચોરીના બનાવને અંજામ આપી ગાયત્રી ચાર રસ્તા પાસે આવેલ દશામાં ના મંદિર પાસે રહેતો 21 વર્ષીય હીરો ઉર્ફે હરિયો રમેશ દેવીપૂજકને આજે અંજાર માંથી ઝડપી લેવામાં આવ્યો હતો.

તો પોલીસ મહાનિરીક્ષકની કચેરી દ્વારા પાટણ જિલ્લાના વાગડોદ પોલીસ મથકે નોંધાયેલા બે ચોરીના ગુનામાં બે વર્ષેથી નાસતો ફરતો આરોપી જયેસદાન પુંજાભાઈ (રહે. વેકરા, રાપર) હાલ પાટણના હારીજ ત્રણ રસ્તા પર હોવાની બાતમીના આધારે પહોચીને ઝડપી પાડ્યો હતો. બીજી તરફ ગાંધીધામના એ ડિવિઝન પોલીસ મથકે નોંધયએલા પ્રોહીબીશનના આરોપીને પણ પોલીસે પકડી પાડ્યો હતો. પ્રોહી. એક્ટ તળે નોંધાયેલા વિવિધ ગુનાઓનો આરોપી દીલીપસીંગ ઈંદરસીંગ શેખાવત (રહે. ભવાનીનગર, રેલવે ફાતક ઝુપડા, ગળપાદર) ને પકદી પાડીને આગળની કાર્યવાહી માટે ગાંધીધામ એ ડિવિઝન પોલીસને સોંપાયો હતો.

