લોકશાહીનું પર્વ ઉજવવા થનગનાટ:કોંગ્રેસમાં નિરીક્ષકો પાસે 350થી વધુના દાવા

ગાંધીધામ
  • કૉપી લિંક
ચૂંટણી લડવા કાર્યકરોમાં ઉત્સાહ જોવા મળી રહ્યો છે. કોંગ્રેસના નિરીક્ષકો સમક્ષ કરાઇ રહેલા દાવાને ઉપસ્થિત આગેવાનો. - Divya Bhaskar
ચૂંટણી લડવા કાર્યકરોમાં ઉત્સાહ જોવા મળી રહ્યો છે. કોંગ્રેસના નિરીક્ષકો સમક્ષ કરાઇ રહેલા દાવાને ઉપસ્થિત આગેવાનો.
  • અંજાર, ભચાઉ, રાપર, ગાંધીધામ તાલુકા માટે ઉમેદવારી કરવા ટોળા ઉમટ્યા
  • જિલ્લા પંચાયત, તાલુકા પંચાયત અને નગરપાલિકા કક્ષાએ ગરમી આવી
  • નિરીક્ષકો પાસે આગેવાનોએ પેટ છુટી વાત કરીને ભાજપ સામે કેવી રીતે લડી શકાય તેનું સૂચન કર્યું

સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજની સંસ્થાઓની ચૂંટણીનો માહોલ ધીરે ધીરે જામી રહ્યો છે. રાજકીય પક્ષો દ્વારા તૈયારીઓ લાંબા સમયથી કરવામાં આવી રહી હતી. ગાંધીધામ નગરપાલિકાની વાત કરવામાં આવે તો અગાઉ સેન્સની પ્રક્રિયા કોંગ્રેસે પૂર્ણ કર્યા પછી આજે પૂર્વ કચ્છની રાપર, ભચાઉ, અંજાર, તાલુકા, જિલ્લા પંચાયત અને નગરપાલિકા માટે નિરીક્ષકોએ ગાંધીધામમાં આવીને ધામા નાખ્યા હતા. અંદાજે 350 જેટલા દાવેદારો જુદી જુદી બેઠકો પર નોંધાયા હોવાના દાવા કોંગ્રેસના વર્તુળો દ્વારા કરવામાં આવી રહ્યા છે.

કોંગ્રેસ દ્વારા ભાજપને પડકાર આપીને બેઠકો કબ્જે કરવાના હેતુથી તૈયારી શરૂ કરી દેવામાં આવી છે. ભાજપના અસંતુષ્ઠનો લાભ લઇને જીતી શકે તેવા ઉમેદવારોને ગોઠવવા સોગઠા બાજી કરવામાં આવી રહી છે. શહેર કાર્યાલયમાં નિરીક્ષકો નૌશાદ સોલંકી, રહીમભાઇ સોરા વગેરે આગેવાનોએ તબક્કાવાર બેઠકો લીધી હતી. સેન્સની પ્રક્રિયામાં ભચાઉ, રાપર, અંજારની તાલુકા પંચાયતો અને જિલ્લા પંચાયતની બેઠકો માટે લેવામાં આવેલી સેન્સની પ્રક્રિયામાં જે તે ક્ષેત્રના આગેવાનોએ દાવાઓ રજૂ કર્યા હતા. અંજારની 36 બેઠક, જિલ્લા પંચાયતની ચાર અને તાલુકા પંચાયતની 20 બેઠકો માટે રાજેન્દ્રસિંહ જાડેજા, જીતુભાઇ ચોટારા, દિલીપસિંહ ઝાલા, કરશનભાઇ રબારી, દિપકભાઇ ડાંગર વગેરે જોડાયા હતા. આ તબક્કે પ્રભારી ખીમજીભાઇ થારૂ, અસરફ સૈયદ, સલમાબેન ગંઢ હાજર રહ્યા હતા. જ્યારે રાપર તાલુકાની સેન્સની કાર્યવાહીમાં ધારાસભ્યના પ્રતિનિધિ બચુભાઇ આરેઠીયા, બહાદૂરસિંહ પરમાર, ધારા ભરવાડ વગેરે જોડાયા હતા.

ગાંધીધામ તાલુકાની 16 બેઠકો માટે પણ સેન્સની પ્રક્રિયા હાથ ધરાઇ હતી. જેમાં હાજી ગની માંજોઠી, તાલીમ હુસૈન સેયદ, આત્મારામ સુંઢા વગેરે હાજર રહીને પોતાના મત વ્યક્ત કર્યા હતા. કોંગ્રેસના વર્તુળોના દાવા મુજબ આ તમામ બેઠકો પર ભાજપને પડકાર આપવામાં આવશે. 350 જેટલા દાવેદારો નોંધાયા છે. આજની કામગીરી દરમિયાન જિલ્લા પ્રમુખ યજુર્વેન્દ્રસિંહ જાડેજા, વી.કે. હુંબલ, સંજય ગાંધી, શૈલેન્દ્રસિંહ જાડેજા, ચેતન જોશી, ભરત ગુપ્તા, નિલેશ ભાનુશાળી, ગોવિંદ દનિચા વગેરે ઉપસ્થિત રહ્યા હતા.પ્રક્રિયા દરમિયાન આયોજન, સંકલન ગાંધીધામ શહેર મહામંત્રી લતીફ ખલીફાએ કર્યું હતું.

ગાંધીધામ શહેર કોંગ્રેસ પ્રમુખ નહીં લડે
ગાંધીધામ નગરપાલિકાની 13 વોર્ડની 52 બેઠકો માટે અગાઉ સેન્સની પ્રક્રિયા અડધા તબક્કાની પૂર્ણ કરી દેવામાં આવી હતી. દરમિયાન નગરપાલિકાના વિપક્ષના નેતાનો હોદ્દો સંભાળી ચૂકેલા અને હાલ શહેર ભાજપના પ્રમુખ તરીકે કાર્યરત સંજય ગાંધીએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, તેઓ કોઇપણ વોર્ડમાં ઉમેદવારી નહીં કરે. પરંતુ ભાજપને પછડાટ આપવા માટે સુકાન સંભાળીને ટીમ વર્કથી ચૂંટણી લડી જીતી શકે તેવા ઉમેદવારોને મેદાને ઉતારવામાં આવશે.

કોંગ્રેસે લોકો વચ્ચે જવું પડશે
આજે સેન્સ લેવાની પ્રક્રિયા ચાલી રહી હતી ત્યારે કેટલાક વિસ્તારોમાંથી આગેવાનો આવ્યા હતા અને દાવાઓ કર્યા હતા. પરંતુ હકીકતે લોકો સુધી કોંગ્રેસના કાર્યકરો અને આગેવાનોએ જવું પડશે તો જ ભાજપને ટક્કર આપી શકાશે તેવો સૂર પણ કેટલાકે વ્યક્ત કર્યો હતો.

