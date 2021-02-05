તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

વિકાસની દ્રષ્ટી:‘મારા-તારા’ને છોડી પક્ષો સારા ઉમેદવાર મુકે

ગાંધીધામ42 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • ગાંધીધામ નગરપાલિકામાં સત્તાધિશોના ગેરવહીવટને લઇને ભાજપની આબરૂને પહોંચ્યો છે ધક્કો
  • સંકુલના વિકાસનું વિઝન લઇને આગળ વધી શકે તેની પસંદગી કરવા ભાજપ- કોંગ્રેસ આગળ આવે
  • બન્ને પક્ષમાં છેલ્લી ઘડી સુધી ચાલી રહી છે ખેંચતાણ

ગાંધીધામ નગરપાલિકામાં ગત બોડીના શાસનમાં થયેલા ગેરવહીવટને લઇને અનેકવિધ પ્રશ્નો ઉભા થયા હતા. ડ્રેનેજની સમસ્યાથી લઇને રસ્તાના નવીનીકરણ વગેરે મુદ્દે શંકાના વાદળો ઘેરાયા હતા અને સરકારે મોકલેલી રકમમાં સારી સુવિધા લોકોને મળવી જોઇએ તે મળી શકી ન હતી. હાલ પણ ભાજપમાં ટિકિટની રાહમાં મારા તારાને સ્થાન આપવા માટે કેટલાક આગેવાનો પડદા પાછળ રમત રમી રહ્યા છે.

પ્રદેશ ભાજપના આગેવાનોને આ બાબતે જાણકારી હોવાની સાથે હવે સ્વચ્છ પ્રતિભાની સાથે સંકુલનો વિકાસનું વિઝન લઇને આગળ વધી શકે તેવા લોકોને પસંદ કરવામાં આવે તે સમયની જરૂરીયાત હોવાને કારણે ભાજપે મારા- તારાને છોડી સારા ઉમેદવારને મેદાનમાં ઉતારવા જોઇએ તેવી લાગણી ભાજપના જ કાર્યકરોમાંથી ઉઠી રહી છે. ભાજપની જેમ કોંગ્રેસમાં પણ આંતરીક અસંતોષ અને જૂથબંધી વ્યાપેલી છે. તેમાંથી બહાર આવીને સંકુલનો વિકાસ કરી શકે તેવી નેમ ધરાવતા યોગ્ય ઉમેદવારોને પસંદ કરવામાં આવે તે શહેરના હિતમાં છે.

સંકુલમાં જોવામાં આવે તો નગરપાલિકામાં તોતિંગ બહૂમતિ ભાજપને મળ્યા પછી કેટલીક વખત સામાન્ય સભામાં 100થી વધુ દરખાસ્તો લઇને મીનીટોમાં પાસ કરી વિપક્ષનો તો અવાજ દબાવ્યો પરંતુ સાથે સાથે લોકશાહીમાં ચર્ચા થવી જોઇએ તે પણ થવા દીધી ન હતી. અનેક વખત સભાઓમાં આવા દ્રશ્યો જોવા મળ્યા હતા અને જેને લઇને બહૂમતિના હથિયારથી લેવાયેલા નિર્ણયોમાં વિવાદો પણ થયા હતા. હાલ પણ ભાજપમાં ત્રણથી વધુ જૂથ દ્વારા અંદરોઅંદર ખેંચતાણો ચાલી રહી છે અને એક બીજાના ટાંટીયા ખેંચવાની પ્રવૃતિમાં મસ્ત બન્યા હોવાને કારણે અનેકવિધ બાબતો બહાર આવે તેવી શક્યતાઓ પણ નકારી શકાય તેમ નથી.

મને નહીં તો તને પણ નહીં તે કક્ષાએ કેટલાક લોકો પહોંચી ગયા છે જેને લઇને નીચી કક્ષાનું રાજકારણ રમાય તેવી સ્થિતિનું નિર્માણ થઇ રહ્યું છે. ગત ચૂંટણી વેળા ભાજપના તત્કાલીન પ્રમુખ નારીભાઇ પરીયાણીએ આહવાન કર્યું હતું કે, નગરપાલિકાને કોંગ્રેસથી મુક્ત કરવી છે. પરંતુ તેમાં કોઇ સફળતા મળી ન હતી.

હવે જ્યારે ફરી એક વખત મત મેળવવા માટે લોકોના શરણે જવા માટે તૈયારી શરૂ થઇ છે ત્યારે લોકોના કામો કરી શકેથી લઇને પાયાની સુવિધાઓ આપવામાં અગ્રેસર રહે તથા જરૂર પડ્યે લોક હીતને નજરમાં રાખીને ઉચ્ચકક્ષાએ પણ જે તે બાબતો પર પ્રદેશના નેતાઓનું ધ્યાન દોરીને આવી સુવિધાઓ માટે માગણી કરી લોકઅપેક્ષા પુરી કરે તેવા કાર્યકરોની ટીમ મુકવામાં આવે તેવી ચર્ચાઓ થઇ રહી છે.

ભાજપ પાર્લામેન્ટરી બોર્ડમાં ચિંતન બાદ ઉમેદવારોની એકાદ દિ’માંં જાહેરાતની વકી
જાણકાર વર્તુળોના જણાવ્યા મુજબ અવતી કાલે બુધવારે પ્રદેશ ભાજપના પાર્લામેન્ટરી બોર્ડની મીટિંગ રાખવામાં આવી છે. જેમાં કચ્છનો સવારે વારો રાખવામાં આવ્યો છે. ગાંધીધામ નગરપાલિકા તથા જિલ્લા પંચાયત, તાલુકા પંચાયત મળી સમગ્ર જિલ્લાની બાબતો પર ચર્ચા વિચારણા અને જીતી શકે તેવા ઉમેદવારોને મેદાને ઉતારી જ્ઞાતિ, સમાજ, અનુભવ વગેરેને ધ્યાનમાં રાખીને ઉમેદવારના નામની જાહેરાત બુધવારે રાત્રે અથ‌વા તો ગુરૂવારે થાય તેવી સંભાવના નકારી શકાય તેમ નથી. કોથળામાંથી બિલાડું નિકળે છે વા વાયોને નળીયું ખસ્યું તેવું બને છે તે તો ઉમેદવારોના નામોની જાહેરાત પછી જ સ્થિતિ સ્પષ્ટ થશે.

હાલ તો ભાજપમાં છેલ્લી ઘડી સુધી દાવપેચો રમાઇ રહ્યા છે અને મોવડી મંડળને કોઇપણ ભોગે મનાવીને ટિકિટનું પાકું થાય તે માટે કેટલાક કાર્યકરો ગોડ ફાધરો થકી ગોઠવણોમાં લાગી ગયા છે. ટિકિટ મેળવવાની રેસમાં સંગઠનના હોદ્દેદારોથી લઇને જુના જોગીઓ પણ મેદાનમાં ઉતર્યા છે. નવા ક્રાઇટ એરીયાને લઇને કોને લોટરી લાગે છે તે તો કહી શકાય તેમ નથી. પરંતુ મોટા નેતાઓના પાણી મપાઇ જાય તેવું વાતાવરણ જણાઇ રહ્યું છે. તાલુકામાં પણ સંગઠનના કેટલાક લોકોએ ટિકિટ મેળવવા દાણો દબાવ્યો છે.

કોંગ્રેસ પણ બે દિ’માં નામ જાહેર કરે તેવી સંભાવના
ઉમેદવારી પત્ર ભરવાની શરૂઆત થઇ ગઇ છે. જોકે, મુખ્ય બે પક્ષ ભાજપ અને કોંગ્રેસ હજુ ઉમેદવારોની જાહેરાત કરી નથી. બળવો કે અસંતોષ થાય તેવી શક્યતાના પગલે બન્ને પક્ષમાં હાલ વાતાવરણ ગરમ હોવાથી નવા જૂની થાય તેવી શક્યતા છે તેવા સંજોગોમાં કોંગ્રેસ પણ બે દિવસમાં નામ જાહેર કરશે તેમ જણાય છે. તા.13મીના ફોર્મ ભરવાનો આખરી દિવસ હોવાથી તે પહેલા એક કે દોઢ દિવસનો સમય ઉમેદવારને મળે તે પ્રયત્ન કરવામાં આવે તેવી સંભાવના છે.

