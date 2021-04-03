તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

કેન્સરના દર્દીઓ માટે વાળ દાન કરો:કેન્સરના દર્દીઓ માટે વાળ દાન કરવાની મુહીમ છેડાઈ

ગાંધીધામએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • ઈન્સનેલી ઈન્ડિપેન્ડન્ટ એનજીઓની પહેલ

ગાંધીધામમાં વિવિધ સેવાકિય કાર્યો માટે કાર્યરત ઇન્સનેલી ઈન્ડિપેન્ડન્ટે એનજીઓ, ટીમ ઉદયન વર્લ્ડ દ્વારા કેન્સર ડેના એક નવીનતમ પ્રકારની મુહીમની શરૂઆત કરાઈ હતી.જેમાં તેમના દ્વારા કેન્સર પીડીતો માટે વાળ દાન કરવાની અપીલ કરી હતી. સંસ્થાના સ્થાપક પ્રીયંકા ભોજવાણીએ આ અંગે વિગતો આપતા જણાવ્યું હતું કે ‘કેન્સરના દર્દીઓ માટે વાળ દાન કરો’ તે અમારો કાયમી પ્રોજેક્ટ છે. જે અંતર્ગત 8 ઈંચની લંબાઈ ધરાવતા વાળ એકત્રિત કરીને કેન્સરના દર્દીઓ માટે વિક બનાવવા માટે તેનો ઉપયોગ કરીશું.

કેન્સરના દર્દીઓ માટેની મુહીમને પ્રથમ દિવસથીજ સારો પ્રતિસાદ સાંપડી રહ્યો છે. આયોજનને સફળ બનાવવા સહ સ્થાપક હેમલ આહીર, પ્રમુખ ડો. સુનીતા દેવનાની સહિતના સભ્યો જહેમત ઉઠાવી રહ્યા છે. નોંધવું રહ્યું કે સંસ્થા દ્વારા માનસીક વિક્ષીપ્ત લોકો માટે પણ વિવિધ સેવાકિય કાર્યોને ચલાવાઈ રહ્યા છે. આ પહેલ સાથે જોડાવવા 92650 64547, 63551 98940 પર સંપર્ક કરવા જણાવાયું હતું.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓપુત્રને ટિકિટ નહીં મળતા ભાજપના વાઘોડિયાના MLA મધુ શ્રીવાસ્તવ નારાજ, કહ્યું: ઘણી પાર્ટીઓ છે, એક જ પાર્ટી પર છાપ મારી નથી, 6 તારીખ સુધીમાં નવા જૂની થશે - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આ સમયે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ લાભદાયક છે. એટલે સમયનો ભરપૂર સહયોગ કરો. કોઇ જૂની સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ મળવાથી વધારે રાહત અનુભવ થશે. થોડા રચનાત્મક અને સામાજિક કાર્યોમાં તમારો વિશેષ રસ રહેશે. નેગેટિવઃ- જોખમી કા...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો