અસામાજિક તત્વોનો ત્રાસ:ખન્ના માર્કેટમાં અસામાજિક તત્વોનો અડિંગો, લોકોમાં ભય, હુમલા, વસુલી, ધમકીનો વર્ષોથી ચાલતો દોર

ગાંધીધામ42 મિનિટ પહેલા
ગાંધીધામના મધ્યે આવેલા ખન્ના માર્કેટમાં લાંબા સમયથી કેટલાક અસામાજિક પરિબળો અંડિગો બનાવીને ધાકધમકી, વસુલી કરીને સ્થાનિક નાના વેપારીઓ અને લોકોને પરેશાન કરતા હોવાની ઘટનાઓ સતત બનવા પામી રહી છે. તાજેતરમાં આ પ્રકારના વધુ એક બનાવમાં બાબત પોલીસના દ્વાર સુધી પહોંચી છે, તો અગાઉ પણ અનેક ગુનાઓમાં લીપ્ત આ પ્રકારના તત્વોને કાયદાના રખેવાળો દ્વારા શા માટે કોઇ કડક કાર્યવાહી નથી કરાઈ રહી અને કોનું પીઠબળ તેમની પાછળ છે તે પ્રશ્ન ઉઠવા પામ્યા છે. ખન્ના માર્કેટમાં સામાન્ય લોકો, રેકડી ધારકોને પણ ધાક ધમકી કરીને તેમની પાસેથી રુપીયા ઉઘરાવાતા હોવાની ફરિયાદો અગાઉ પણ ઉઠી ચુકી છે.

હત્યા સહિત 10 થી વધુ ગુનાઓમાં આરોપીને અંકુશમાં લાવવા શા માટે કડક કાર્યવાહી નથી કરાઈ રહી, અથવા તો હિસ્ટ્રીશીટરોને કોનું પીઠબળ મળી રહ્યું છે તે અંગે વિવિધ તર્ક વિતર્કો પણ ઉઠવા પામ્યા છે. ભયના કારણે પ્રશાસન સામે ફરિયાદ કરવાથી પણ ડરી રહેલા સ્થાનિકોનું કહેવું છે કે પાસા તળે આ તત્વોને ધકેલાય તોજ વિસ્તારમાં શાંતી થઈ શકે તેમ છે. આ સાથે ખન્ના માર્કેટમાં અગાઉ પણ વિખવાદો થઈ ચુક્યા છે ત્યારે અહિ સીસીટીવી કેમેરા લગાવાય તો પરિસ્થિતી અંગે વધુ સ્પષ્ટતા થઈ શકે, અંકુશ આવી શકે અને ગુનાઓમાં આરોપીઓને પકડવામાં સરળતા રહે તેવો સુર ઉઠવા પામ્યો છે.

