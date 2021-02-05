તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

સારવાર:પાંચ દિવસમાં 65 કેસમાં ગૌવંશની સારવાર કરાઇ, બિમાર, ઇજાગ્રસ્ત ગૌવંશની કામધેનું સંસ્થા સેવા કરે છે

ગાંધીધામ42 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક

ગાંધીધામ- અંજાર રોડ પર કામધેનું ગૌ સેવા ટ્રસ્ટ દ્વારા ગૌશાળા અને હોસ્પિટલ ચલાવવામાં આવે છે. જાન્યુઆરીના પાંચ દિવસમાં 65 કેસમાં ગૌવંશની સારવાર કરવામાં આવી હતી. બિમાર, ઇજાગ્રસ્ત, બિનવારસુ ગૌવંશની સેવા અને સારવાર કરવામાં આવી રહી છે. ગાંધીધામ- કંડલા, આદિપુર, અંજાર, વરસામેડી, માથક, વીરા, સંઘડ, ભારાપર, કિડાણા, પડાણા, કંડલા ફ્રી ટ્રેડ ઝોન વગેરે સ્થળથી ગૌવંશને લાવીને સારવાર કરવામાં આવી રહી છે. નાઇટમાં એમ્બ્યુલન્સની સેવા પણ ઇમરજન્સી કેસ માટે ઉપલબ્ધ કરવામાં આવી રહી છે. સંસ્થાને દાતાઓ દ્વારા સહાય કરવામાં આવી રહી છે. સંસ્થાના આયોજકોના જણાવ્યા મુજબ અંદાજે 1200 જેટલી ગૌવંશને રાખવામાં આવે છે.

