સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્યની ચૂંટણી:પાલિકાના પૂર્વ પ્રમુખ કાનજીભાઇ, ગીતાબેનની ટિકિટ કપાઇ જશે?

ગાંધીધામએક કલાક પહેલા
  • ભાજપે મહાપાલિકાઓમાં પૂર્વ મેયરોને ટિકિટ ન આપી
  • ભાજપના કાર્યકરોમાં મહાપાલિકા થિયરીની ચાલી રહી છે અટકળ

પ્રદેશ ભાજપ દ્વારા પાર્લામેન્ટની બોર્ડની બેઠક બાદ તબક્કાવાર રાજ્યની મહાપાલિકાઓના ઉમેદવારોની જાહેરાત કરવામાં આવી છે. જે જાહેરાતો કરાઇ છે તેમાં ત્રણ ટર્મથી વધુ ન હોય તેવા 60 વર્ષથી વધુ હોય તેને બાકાત રાખવામંા આવ્યા છે. સાથે સાથે મેયર પદ ભોગવી ચૂક્યા હોય તેવા આગેવાનોને પણ ટિકિટ ન આપવાનો નિર્ણય લેવામાં આવ્યો હોવાના સંકેત બહાર આવતાં જ ભાજપની આ થિયરી નગરપાલિકા, તાલુકા પંચાયત અને જિલ્લા પંચાયતમાં પણ લાગુ પડશે તેવી અટકળો કાર્યકરોમાં થઇ રહી છે.

આ મુજબ જો પેટર્ન અપનાવવામાં આવે તો ગાંધીધામ નગરપાલિકાની વાત કરવામાં આવે તો અગાઉ પ્રમુખ પદ ભોગવી ચૂકેલા અને હાલ ટિકિટની રેસમાં હોય તેવા આગેવાનોમાં બે પૂર્વ પ્રમુખોને ટિકિટ નહીં મળે તેવું તારણ રાજકીય વિશ્લેષકો વ્યક્ત કરી રહ્યા છે. પ્રદેશ ભાજપના પ્રમુખ દ્વારા પ્રથમ વખત જ પક્ષની છબી સુધારવા માટે શરૂ કરવામાં આવેલા અભિયાનમાં સંગઠનના હોદ્દેદારોથી લઇને ત્રણ ટર્મ ભોગવી ચૂકેલા કાર્યકરોને બદલે નવાને તક આપવાની દિશામાં કવાયત હાથ ધરવામાં આવી છે. જેને લઇને અનેકવિધ અપસેટો સર્જાઇ રહ્યા છે. મહાનગરપાલિકાની ચૂંટણી અનુસંધાને આજે જે તે ઉમેદવારોના નામોની જાહેરાતો કરવામાં આવી તેમાં પૂર્વ મેયરોને બાકાત કરી દેવામાં આવ્યાની વાત બહાર આવતાં જ કાર્યકરોમાં તેના મિશ્ર પ્રત્યાઘાત પડી રહ્યા છે.

બીજી બાજુ એક વર્ગ એવી પણ દલીલ કરી રહ્યો છે કે, સિનિયરોને જો મેદાનમાં નહીં ઉતારવામાં આવે તો પાર્ટીએ તેના પરિણામ ભોગવવા પડે તેવી સ્થિતિ નકારી શકાય તેમ નથી. જો અને તોની અટકળ વચ્ચે પૂર્વ મેયરોને જે ધોરણે ટિકિટ આપવામાં નથી આવી તે નીતિ નગરપાલિકાએ અપનાવવામાં આવે તો ગાંધીધામમાં વોર્ડ નં.7માં ટિકિટ માંગેલ પૂર્વ પ્રમુખ કાનજીભાઇ ભર્યા અને વોર્ડ નં.11માંથી ટિકિટ માંગેલ ગીતાબેન ગણાત્રાને ટિકિટ નહીં મળે તેવી શક્યતાઓ કાર્યકરો વ્યક્ત કરી રહ્યા છે.

તાલુકા કક્ષાએ પૂર્વ પ્રમુખોમાં બે હોદ્દેદારોએ ટિકિટ માંગી ન હોવાના સંકેત મળી રહ્યા છે જ્યારે એકાદ પૂર્વ પ્રમુખે શહેરમાં દાવેદારી માટે પ્રયત્ન કર્યા છે. સંગઠનના હોદ્દેદારો કે તેના પરિવારના સભ્યોએ ટિકિટ માંગી છે તેને માટે હાલ લટકતી તલવાર જેવી સ્થિતિ જણાઇ રહી છે.

પાલિકામાં સેવા કરવાની તક ધૂંધળી બની
પાલિકામાં જે તે સમયે કાર્યરત રહીને લોકસેવા કરવાના અભરખા રાખતા કેટલાક કાર્યકરોની આશા હવે ધૂંધળી બની રહી હોય તેવું ચિત્ર ઉપસી રહ્યું છે. ઉકળતા ચરૂ જેવી સ્થિતિમાં ભાજપમાં ટિકિટની જાહેરાત પછી જ્ઞાતિ સમીકરણોથી લઇને જે તે આગેવાનોની નારાજગી સહન કરવી પડે તેવી શક્યતા નકારી શકાય તેમ નથી. થઇ રહેલી આ અટકળોમાં હાલ તો કોણ ક્યારે શું કરે તે કહી શકાય તેમ નથી. પરંતુ ભાજપમાં કંઇક નવાજૂની થાય તેવી શક્યતા છે.

