સમસ્યાનો પડઘો:કચ્છમાં નેટ સ્પિડ ઓછી હોવાથી અનુપાલન ખર્ચ વધુ

ગાંધીધામએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • કેન્દ્રિય નાણામંત્રી સાથે બજેટની વીસીમાં ચેમ્બરનો વાર્તાલાપ યોજાયો
  • નાનો વેપારી 3 થી 4 લાખનો કમ્પ્લાયન્સ ખર્ચ ભોગવે છે, શું આ બોજો સરકાર હળવો કરશે? : ચેમ્બર પ્રમુખ

દેશના બજેટ રજુ કર્યાના ત્રીજા દિવસે દેશની અગ્રણી વ્યાપારી સંસ્થા ફેડરેશન ઓફ ઈન્ડીયન ચેમ્બર ઓફ કોમર્સ એન્ડ ઈન્ડસ્ટ્રીઝ દ્વારા કેંદ્રિય નાણામંત્રી નિર્મલા સીતારામન સાથે વીડિયો કોન્સફરન્સનું આયોજન કરાયું હતું. જેમાં ગુજરાત તરફથી ગાંધીધામ ચેમ્બરને ભાગ લેવા આમંત્રણ અપાયું હતું. જેમા ચેમ્બર પ્રમુખે સ્થાનિક મુદાઓ પણ રજુ કર્યા હતા.

રાજ્યમાં વિસ્તારની દ્રષ્ટીએ મોટા ગણાતા જિલ્લામાં અનેકવિધ સમસ્યાઓ ઉદ્દભવી રહી છે. જે પૈકી સંદેશા વ્યવહાર ક્ષેત્રે સ્પીડ ઓછી હોવા સહિતના મુદ્દે ચેમ્બરે પડઘો પાડ્યો હતો. નાણામંત્રી, નાણા સચિવ, ઉધોગ જગતના હર્ષ ગોવેન્કા, અર્થશાસ્ત્રી અજીત રાનડે, ફિક્કી પ્રમુખ ઉદય શંકર સહિતનાની ઓનલાઈન ઉપસ્થિતિ સાથે યોજાયેલી બેઠકમાં નાણામંત્રીએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે આ વખતે બજેટમાં સરકારે આવકવેરાના દરોને સ્પર્શ્યા વગર ઓર્ગેનિક વિકાસના આધારિત મહેસૂલ પ્રાપ્તિનો લક્ષ્યાંક રાખ્યો છે. ઉપરાંત ઈન્ફ્રાસ્ટ્ર્ક્ચર, આરોગ્ય અને કૃષિ એવા ત્રણ મહત્વના ક્ષેત્રે મોટા પાયે ખર્ચ કરવાનો નિર્ધાર કર્યો છે. તેમણે બજેટને દેશને નવી દિશા નિર્દેશ કરતું અને આત્મનિર્ભરતાના લક્ષ્યને મજબુત કરવાવાળુ ગણાવ્યું હતું.

ચર્ચામાં ગાંધીધામ ચેમ્બરના પ્રમુખ અનિલકુમાર જૈનએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે તેજીથી ડિજિટલાઈઝેશન થવાથી સરકારી વિભાગો સાથે પત્ર વ્યવહાર તથા અન્ય પ્રક્રિયાઓ ઝડપી થશે. કચ્છ જેવા અંતરિયાળ વિસ્તારમાં ઈન્ટરનેટ સાક્ષરતા અને સ્પીડ ઘણી ઓછી મળતી હોવાથી સરકારી અનુપાલનના સંદર્ભે મોટા પાયે બોજો ભોગવવો પડે છે.

ખાસ કરીને નાનો વેપારી વર્ગ સામાન્ય રીતે 3 થી 4 લાખનો કમ્પ્લાયન્સ ખર્ચે ભોગવે છે. તો શું સરકાર આ વધારાનો બોજો હળવો કરવા કોઇ ખાસ પગલા લઈ રહી છે ? તેઓએ આવકવેરાની કલમ 206 એબી અને 206 સીસીએ અંતર્ગત પેનલ્ટી પ્રાવધાન અને તેની વિસંગતતા અંગે પડતી હાડમારી અંગે રજુઆત કરતા તેના સરળીકરણ માટે સુચનો આપ્યા હતા. નાણામંત્રીએ ચર્ચા દરમ્યાન વેપાર ઉદ્યોગ જગત તરફથી મળેલા વિવિધ સુચનોને ધ્યાને લઈને યોગ્ય કરવા જણાવ્યું હતું. આમંત્રણ બદલ ફિક્કીનો ગાંધીધામ ચેમ્બરે આભાર વ્યક્ત કર્યો હતો.

