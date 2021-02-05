તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

રક્તદાન કેમ્પનું આયોજન:80એ 36 હજાર સીસી રક્ત આપી કેમ્પને સફળ બનાવ્યો

ગાંધીધામ42 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • લાયન્સ ન્યૂ હોરોઇજન, લીયો સહિતની સંસ્થાનું આયોજન

લાયન્સ ગાંધીધામ ન્યૂ હોરોઇજન, લીઓ ક્લબ, ખાનગી હોટલના સંયુક્ત ઉપક્રમે એક મેગા રક્તદાન, ડાયાબિટીસ સ્ક્રીનીંગ કેમ્પનું આયોજન કરવામાં આવ્યું હતું. જેમાં 36 હજાર સીસી રક્ત એકત્ર કરાયું હતું. કેમ્પનો પ્રારંભ નરેશ બુલચંદાની, હરીશ થારવાની, રાજેશ ગોમ્બર, સદાશિવ શેટ્ટી, વિનોદ મેઘાની, રાજેન્દ્ર આસવાની, દીપક કાલાચંદાની, લલિત ધલવાની, શિણાયના સરપંચ ગોપાલ ભાઈ હડીયા, નવીનભાઈ સોરઠીયા એ દીપ પ્રજવલ્લન દ્વારા કર્યો હતો. ઉદ્ઘાટન સમારંભમાં આઈએમએ રાજાભાઈ પટેલ બ્લડ બેન્ક ના મેડિકલ ઓફિસર ડો. ચેતન જોનવાલનું સમ્માન કરવામાં આવ્યું હતું.

પ્રમુખ નેહા વોરા એ કહ્યું કે કોરોના કાલમાં બ્લડ બેન્કને પણ બ્લડની ખૂબ જરૂર છે એવામાં ગામ ના છેવાડે આ કેમ્પ નું આયોજન કરી સ્થાનીય ગામવાસીઓ ને પણ રક્તદાન કરવાની પ્રેરણા આપી શકાય. રાજેશ ગોમ્બરએ લાયન્સ ગાંધીધામ ન્યૂ હોરોઇજન, લિઓ ગાંધીધામની પીઠ થાબડતા કહ્યું કે ગામના છેવાડે આવા કેમ્પનું આયોજન દાદ માંગી લે છે. અતિથિયોએ પણ ડાયાબિટીસ સ્ક્રીનીંગ કેમ્પ નો લાભ લીધો હતો.

કુલ 80 સ્વસ્થ રક્તદાતાઓના માધ્યમથી 36000 સી. સી. રક્તદાન એકત્રિત કરાયું હતું. આ કેમ્પમાં આવેલ સર્વ રક્તદાતાઓ અને અન્ય નો જનરલ ચેકઅપ, હીમોગ્લોબિન તપાસ, ડાયાબિટીસ, હાઈપરટેનશન સ્ક્રીનીંગ કરવામાં આવ્યો હતો. આ રક્તદાન કેમ્પ ને સફળ બનાવવામાં સ્વાતી મેહતા, મનાલી પરમાર, સુબ્રતો બીશ્વાસ, શ્વેતા જોશી, કોમલ પંજવાની, લાયન ડૉ. સુનિતા દેવનાની, આરતી છતલાની વગેરેએ જહેમત ઉઠાવી હતી.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબસ-ટ્રેનમાં મુસાફરોને કેફી પીણુ પીવડાવી સામાન ચોરી કરતા શખસની વડોદરા રેલવે ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચે ધરપકડ કરી, 11 ગુનાની કબૂલાત, 7.30 લાખ લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો