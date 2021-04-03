તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્યની ચૂંટણી:165માંથી 29 મતદાન મથકો સંવેદનશીલની વકી

ગાંધીધામએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • દરખાસ્ત પછી ઉચ્ચ કક્ષાએથી નિર્ણય લેવાશે

ગાંધીધામ નગરપાલિકાની 52, તાલુકા પંચાયતની 16 અને જિલ્લા પંચાયતની 2 બેઠકો માટે વહીવટી તંત્ર દ્વારા મતદાન નિર્ભિક રીતે થાય તે માટેની પ્રક્રિયા હાથ ધરવામાં આવી રહી છે. ચૂંટણી અધિકારીઓ દ્વારા કરવામાં આવેલી દરખાસ્ત પછી પોલીસ સાથે યોજાયેલી બેઠક બાદ નગરપાલિકાના અંદાજે 165 મતદાન મથકોમાંથી 29 જેટલા મતદાન મથકોને સંવેદનશીલ કક્ષાની શ્રેણીમાં મુકવા થયેલી દરખાસ્ત પછી તેને આખરી ઓપ આપવામાં આવે તેવી શક્યતા છે જ્યારે તાલુકા પંચાયતના 52માંથી 2 મતદાન મથકો મીઠીરોહર અને કિડાણા સંવેદનશીલની શ્રેણીમાં મુકવામાં આવે તે માટે કાર્યવાહી શરૂ થઇ હોવાની વાત બહાર આવી રહી છે. જોકે, આ બાબતે ઉચ્ચકક્ષાએથી મંજુરીની મહોર લગાવવામાં આવ્યા બાદ કેટલા મતદાન મથકો સંવેદનશીલ છે તેની માહિતી ઉપલબ્ધ થશે.

શહેરમાં ચૂંટણીના અનુસંધાને વિવિધ પગલા ભરવમાં આવી રહ્યા છે. ચૂંટણી અધિકારી જે.કે. ચાવડા અને પ્રાંત ઓફિસર જાડેજાના માર્ગદર્શન હેઠળ તેમને ફાળવવામાં આવેલા જુદા જુદા વોર્ડમાં આચારસંહિતાના પાલન સહિતના મુદ્દે પગલા ભરવાની સૂચનાની સાથે સાથે મતદાન મથકોની દરખાસ્ત તૈયાર કરવામાં આવી રહી હતી. સૂત્રોના દાવા મુજબ જે તે સ્થળો પર આ બાબતે ચકાસણીની કામગીરી પણ કરાઇ હતી.

મૈત્રી સ્કૂલ ખાતે રિસ્પેચ અને ડિસ્પેચની કામગીરીને પાર પાડવા માટે વ્યવસ્થા ગોઠવવામાં આવી રહી છે. કાયદો વ્યવસ્થા જળવાય તે માટે પ્રાંત ઓફિસર જાડેજા સહિતના અધિકારીઓએ પોલીસ અધિકારીઓ સાથે બેઠક યોજી હતી. બેઠક બાદ સંવેદનશીલ ગણાતા મતદાન મથકોને અલગ તારવવામાં આવ્યા હતા. અને તે અંગે દરખાસ્ત પણ કરવામાં આવી હોવાની વિગત બહાર આવી રહી છે. જોકે, સૂત્રોના દાવા મુજબ અત્યાર સુધી અતિ સંવેદનશીલ શ્રેણીમાં મતદાન મથકને મુકવામાં આવ્યું નથી.

ક્યાં કેટલા બુથ સંવેદનશીલ?
ગાંધીધામ- આદિપુરમાં સંવેદનશીલ કક્ષાએ મુકવામાં આવેલા બુથમાં જોવામાં આવે તો બી ડિવિઝન વિસ્તારમાં 8, એ ડિવિઝનમાં 19 અને આદિપુરમાં બે મતદાન મથકો સંવેદનશીલ ગણાવાઇ રહ્યા છે. આ અંગે આગામી દિવસોમાં સૂચના પણ બહાર પાડી દેવામાં આવશે તેમ જાણવા મળી રહ્યું છે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓપુત્રને ટિકિટ નહીં મળતા ભાજપના વાઘોડિયાના MLA મધુ શ્રીવાસ્તવ નારાજ, કહ્યું: ઘણી પાર્ટીઓ છે, એક જ પાર્ટી પર છાપ મારી નથી, 6 તારીખ સુધીમાં નવા જૂની થશે - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આ સમયે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ લાભદાયક છે. એટલે સમયનો ભરપૂર સહયોગ કરો. કોઇ જૂની સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ મળવાથી વધારે રાહત અનુભવ થશે. થોડા રચનાત્મક અને સામાજિક કાર્યોમાં તમારો વિશેષ રસ રહેશે. નેગેટિવઃ- જોખમી કા...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો