રાજકારણ:પાટિલ ભાઉએ ભલે જાકારો આપવાનું કહ્યું પણ ભાજપે કોંગ્રેસીને ખેસ પહેરાવ્યો

દયાપર
  
  • લખપત તા. કોંગ્રેસના મંત્રીએ રાજીનામું આપી ભાજપમાં મીંઢિયારી બેઠક પર દાવેદારી કરી

થોડા દિવસો પૂર્વે ભુજમાં યોજાયેલા સરપંચ સંમેલનને સંબોધતાં ભાજપના પ્રદેશ અધ્યક્ષે પક્ષમાં ભરોસો રાખો, બહારના લોકોની જરૂર નથી તેમ જણાવ્યું હતું પણ જાકારાના અનુરોધનો છેદ ઉડાડાઇ દેવાયો હોય તેમ લખપત તાલુકા કોંગ્રેસના મંત્રીએ રાજીનામું ધરી દેતાં ભાજપે તેને કેસરી ખેસ પહેરાવ્યો છે એટલું જ નહીં પાર્ટી છોડીને આવેલા આ અગ્રણીએ તાલુકા પંચાયતની મીંઢિયારી બેઠક માટે ભાજપ વતી દાવેદારી કરતાં રાજકારણ ગરમાયું છે.

કોંગ્રેસના તાલુકા મંત્રી આરબ જતે બે દિવસ પૂર્વે પક્ષમાંથી રાજીનામું આપ્યાના ગણતરીના કલાકોમાં જ ભાજપમાં જોડાયા હોવાની જાહેરાત કરીને કેસરી ખેસ પહેર્યો હતો અને હવે ગણતરીના દિવસો બાદ યોજાનારી લખપત તાલુકા પંચાયતની મીંઢિયારી બેઠક માટે દાવેદારી પણ નોંધાવી છેે. સુભાષપરના આ યુવા નેતા સાથે વાત કરતાં તેમણે ભાજપમાં જોડાયા હોવા અંગે સમર્થન આપ્યું હતું. તેમના પત્ની ગત તાલુકા પંચાયતની ચૂંટણીમાં દોલતપરની બેઠક પર કોંગ્રેસ વતી વિજયી બન્યા હતા ત્યારે આ રાજીનામા પ્રકરણે રાજકીય ગરમી પકડી છે કેમ કે આ વિસ્તારની જિલ્લા પંચાયતની 2 અને તાલુકા પંચાયતની 16 બેઠકના સંભવિત ઉમેદવારોની યાદી ભાજપે જિલ્લા સ્તરે મોકલી પણ દીધી છે અને હવે કોંગ્રેસ છોડીને ભાજપમાં જોડાયેલા આ યુવા અગ્રણીએ પણ દાવેદારી કરતાં તેને ટિકિટ મળશે કે કેમ તે આવનારા દિવસોમાં જોવાનું રહ્યું.

આ અંગે તાલુકા ભાજપ પ્રમુખ વેરસલજી તુંવરનો સંપર્ક સાધતાં તેમણે કોંગ્રેસના તાલુકા મંત્રી ભાજપમાં જોડાયા હોવાની વાતને સમર્થન આપ્યું હતું. સૂત્રોનું માનીએ તો વિધાનસભા પેટા ચૂંટણીમાં આ આગેવાને ભાજપના ઉમેદવારની જીત માટે અંદરખાને કામગીરી કરી હતી જેને લઇને હવે તેમણે ભાજપમાંથી દાવેદારી કરી હોવાનું ચર્ચાઇ રહ્યું છે. ચૂંટણીને આડે હવે થોડા દિવસો બાકી છે અને બન્ને પક્ષોએ સેન્સ પ્રક્રિયા આટોપી લીધી છે ત્યારે મીંઢિયારીની બેઠક પર કયા ઉમેદવારના નામ પર ભાજપ દ્વારા મહોર મરાય છે તે જોવાનું રહ્યું.

વાગડમાં કદાવર નેતા ભાજપ છોડી કોંગ્રેસમાં જોડાયા
વાગડ વિસ્તારના કદાવર અને મોટા ગજાના નેતા ભાજપ છોડી કોંગ્રેસમાં જોડાતા ગરમાવો આવ્યો છે. મૌવાણાના મહેન્દ્રસિંહ મદારસંગ દોલુભા વાઘેલાએ ભચુભાઇ આરેઠીયાના હસ્તે કોંગ્રેસનો ખેસ પહેર્યો હતો. ભાજપ છોડતાં જ તેમણે વર્તમાન સરકારની નીતિ અને ખેડુતો વિરૂધના કાળા કાયદા વિશે આકરી ટીકા કરી હતી. તેની સાથે સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજની ચુંટણીમાં પુરા જોશ અને જુસ્સાથી સાથે મળીને લડવા અને સંગઠિત થઈ વધુમાં વધુ બેઠક કોંગ્રેસના નામે કરવા હાકલ કરી હતી.

જિ.પં.ચૂંટણીને લઇને નખત્રાણામાં લેટર બોમ્બ ફરતા થયા
જિલ્લા પંચાયતની સામાન્ય ચૂંટણીને અનુલક્ષીને નખત્રાણામાં લેટર બોમ્બ ફરતા થયા છે. તા.28ના સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્યની ચૂંટણીઓ યોજાશે, જેને લઇને રાજકીય પક્ષો સજ્જ થઇ ગયા છે. નખત્રાણા તાલુકાની જિલ્લા પંચાયતની બેઠકોને લઇને ભાજપના મોવડીઓને સંબોધતો લેટર ફરતો થયો છે. પક્ષના ગત ટર્મમાં ચૂંટાયેલા લોકોએ ફરી ટિકિટની માગણી કરી છે, જે ગેરવ્યાજબી છે. તેઓ ફરી પાછા ચૂંટણી લડે તો બીજાનો વારો કયારે આવે ? આવા લોકોને ટિકિટ ન આપવા માંગણી કરતો પત્ર જિલ્લા ભાજપ પ્રમુખ, સાંસદ અને પ્રદેશ અધ્યક્ષને સંબોધીને લખાયો છે.

