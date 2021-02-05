તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

રસીકરણ:ભચાઉમાં આરોગ્ય વિભાગે 1216 સરકારી કર્મીને કોરોના રસી આપી

ભચાઉ42 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • પ્રથમ તબક્કામાં 747 આરોગ્ય કર્મીને આવરી લેવાયા

ભચાઉમાં આરોગ્ય વિભાગ દ્વારા અત્યાર સુધીમાં 1216 જેટલા સરકારી કર્મચારીઓને કોરોના રસી આપવામાં આવી છે. જેમાં પોલીસ, નગરપાલિકા, પંચાયત અને તલાટી કર્મીઓનો સમાવેશ થાય છે. ભચાઉ તાલુકા આરોગ્ય વિભાગના હેલ્થ ઓફિસરે જણાવ્યું હતું કે તાલુકામાં પ્રથમ તબક્કામાં 747 જેટલા કોરોના વોરિયર્સને રસી અપાઇ હતી.

ત્યાર બાદ બીજા તબક્કામાં પોલીસ, એસઆરપી, નગરપાલિકા, પંચાયત અને તલાટી કર્મીઓને રસી આપવામાં આવી હતી. ભચાઉ તાલુકામાં કુલ 1697 સરકારી કર્મીઓમાંથી 1216ને રસી આપવા સાથે 72% રસીકરણ થઈ ગયું છે. ભચાઉ એસ.આર.પી. અધિકારી સુધા પાંડેની આગેવાનીમાં 876 યુવાનોએ રસી લેવા સાથે 100% રસી અપાઇ ગઈ છે.

