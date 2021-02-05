તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

દુર્ઘટના:રતનપર-જનાણના સીમાડામાં આગ, 5 કિ.મી.માં ઘાસ ખાખ

કકરવા42 મિનિટ પહેલા
ખડીરમાં દાવાનળ - Divya Bhaskar
ખડીરમાં દાવાનળ
  • ચાર-પાંચ માસમાં દસમીવાર બનેલી ઘટનાથી ચિંતા

ભચાઉ તાલુકાના ખડીર વિસ્તારમાં આવેલા રતનપર-જનાણ વચ્ચેના સીમાડામાં અકળ કારણોસર આગ ભભૂકતાં 5 કિલો મીટર જેટલા વિસ્તારમાં પથરાયેલું ઘાસ સળગી ગયું હતું. છેલ્લા પાંચેક માસમાં બનેલા આ દસમા બનાવથી પંથકના પશુ પાલકોમાં ચિંતાની લાગણી પ્રસરી હતી.સારા ચોમાસાને પગલે ખડીરના સીમાડામાં મોટા પ્રમાણમાં ઘાસ ઉગી નીકળ્યું છે પણ વારંવાર બની રહેલી આગની ઘટનાથી તેને ભારે નુક્સાન થયું છે.

મંગળવારે બપોરના રતનપર-જનાણ વચ્ચેની સીમમાં ફરી અગનજ્વાળા ફેલાઇ હતી જેની લપેટમાં મહામૂલું ઘાસ ભસ્મીભૂત થયું હતું. યુવાનો દ્વારા પાણીનો મારો ચલાવાની સાથે હવા નહિવત હોતાં આગ પ્રસરતાં અટકી ગઇ હતી. આગના બનાવોથી આ વિસ્તારના માલધારીઓ ચિંતિત બન્યા હોવાનું જાણવા મળ્યું હતું.

