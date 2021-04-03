તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

સિક્યુરિટી ગાર્ડની હત્યા કેસ:વરસામેડીમાં સિક્યુરિટી ગાર્ડની હત્યા મુદ્દે પોલીસ ઊંધા માથે, છતાં કંઈ હાથ ન લાગ્યું

અંજારએક કલાક પહેલા
  • હવે માત્ર ટેક્નિકલ સર્વેલન્સ અને હ્યુમન સોર્સ પર જ સઘળો મદાર

બુધવારે વહેલી સવારે વરસામેડી સીમમાં આવેલ એસબીઆઈના એટીએમમાં લૂંટના ઇરાદે આવેલા ઈસમોએ સિક્યુરિટી ગાર્ડને તીક્ષ્ણ હથિયારોના ઘા મારી હત્યા નિપજાવી હોવાનું સામે આવ્યું હતું. આ ઘટના પ્રકાશમાં આવતા પૂર્વ કચ્છ પોલીસના વડાઓ ઘટના સ્થળે દોડી આવ્યા હતા અને એફએસએલ, ડોગ સ્કોડ વગેરેની મદદ મેળવવામાં આવી હતી. પોલીસ આરોપીઓને પકડવા ઊંધા માથે પડી છે છતાં હજુ બીજા દિવસ સુધી હત્યારાઓ વિશે કોઈ જ માહિતી ન મળી હોતા હવે માત્ર ટેક્નિકલ સર્વેલન્સ અને હ્યુમન સોર્સ પર જ પોલીસની મદાર છે.

આ હિકારી અને ચકચારી ઘટના અંગે અંજાર પોલીસે આપેલી વિગતો જણાવ્યા અનુસાર વરસામેટીની સીમમા વેલ્સપન કંપની સામે આવેલ જે સ્ટેટ બક ઓફ ઇન્ડિયાના એટીએમમાં હત્યાનો બનાવ બન્યો છે એટીએમ છે તેમાં ક્લોઝ સર્કિટ ટીવી કેમેરા ન હોવાના કારણે હત્યારાઓ સુધી પહોંચવામાં મુશ્કેલી પડી રહી છે, વળી બાજુના એક્સીસ બેંકના એટીએમના સીસીટીવ કેમેરામાં પણ રાત્રી હોવાના કારણે સ્પષ્ટ ચિત્ર સામે નથી આવ્યા જેથી હવે માત્ર ટેક્નિકલ સર્વેલન્સ અને હ્યુમન સોર્સ જ તપાસનો આધાર છે અને પોલીસને વિશ્વાસ છે કે ટુક સમયમાં આરોપીઓ કાયદાના સકંજામાં આવી પણ જશે.

શુ સીસીટીવી ન હોવાથી જે-તે એજન્સી વિરુદ્ધ ફરિયાદ દાખલ કરાશે?
આ અગાઉ પણ વરસાણામાં એટીએમ ગાર્ડની હત્યા કરી દેવામાં આવી હતી ત્યારે પોલીસ વિભાગ એક્સનમાં પણ આવ્યું હતું અને તમામ એટીએમ સંચાલક એજન્સી તેમજ બેંક સાથે મિટિંગ યોજી જરૂરી સૂચનાઓ આપવામાં આવી હતી. ઉપરાંત જ્યાં બનાવ બન્યો હતો ત્યાં બેદરકારી રાખનાર વિરુદ્ધ કાયદાકીય પગલાં પણ લેવામાં આવ્યા હતા. ત્યારે છેલ્લા લાંબા સમયથી વરસામેડી સીમમાં આવેલ એસબીઆઈના એટીએમમાં સીસીટીવી કેમેરા બંધ હાલતમાં હોવાની પોલીસ સૂત્રોએ જણાવ્યું હતું ત્યારે શું જે-તે એજન્સી કે બેંક વિરુદ્ધ કાયદાકીય પગલાં લેવાશે કે શું? તે જોવાનું રહ્યું.

