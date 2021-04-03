તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

અકસ્માત:અંજાર-મુન્દ્રા હાઇવે પર ટ્રેઇલરે મોટરસાઇકલ કચડી

અંજારએક કલાક પહેલા
  • યુવાન બાઇક છોડી ભાગી જતા માંડ-માંડ બચ્યાે

અંજાર-મુન્દ્રા હાઇવે પર ટ્રેઇલર ચાલકે અચાનક યુટર્ન લેતા ટ્રેઇલરના પાછલા ટાયરમાં બાઇક કચડાઈ ગઈ હતી, આ સમયે બાઇક સવાર યુવાનોએ સમયસૂચકતા વાપરી બાઇક છોડી ભાગી જતા માંડ-માંડ બચ્યા હતા. બનાવ અંગે અંજાર પોલીસ મથકેથી બીલેશ્વર નગરમાં રહેતા 26 વર્ષીય કાર્તિક રમેશભાઈ ત્રગડી (બ્રાહ્મણ)ની ફરિયાદને ટાંકીને મળતી માહિતી મુજબ ફરિયાદી અને તેનો ભાઈ હાર્દિક તેની બાઇક પર ગાંધીધામ જતા હતા. જે શર્મા રિસોર્ટ પાસે પહોંચતા અંજાર તરફથી આવતા ટ્રેઇલરે સર્વિસ રોડ પર જવા માટે અચાનક યુટર્ન લીધો હતો.

ટ્રેઇલર ચાલકે એકદમ ટૂંકો ટર્ન લીધો હોવાના કારણે ટ્રેઇલરના પાછળનો ટાયર ફરિયાદીની બાઇક તરફ આવતો જોઈ બંને યુવાન ભાઈઓ સમયસૂચકતા મુજબ બાઇક છોડી દૂર ભાગી ગયા હતા અને ટ્રેઇલર ચાલકે બાઇક પર પાછલું ટાયર ચડાવી બાઇક કચડી નાખી હતી. બનાવ અંગે અંજાર પોલીસ મથકે ફરિયાદ

