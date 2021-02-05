તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ભાંડો ફૂટ્યો:અંજારમાં ચોરી પર ચોરી, હવે કેશિયર જ દુકાનમાંથી 4.63 લાખના મોબાઇલ ચોરી ગયો

અંજાર42 મિનિટ પહેલા
પ્રતિકારત્મક તસ્વીર - Divya Bhaskar
  • હિસાબ ન આપતા સીસીટીવી જોયા તો કૌભાંડ બહાર આવ્યું

અંજારના દેવળીયા નાકે આવેલી મોબાઇલની દુકામમાં કેશિયર તરીકે કામ કરતા યુવાને હિસાબ માંથી ટુકડે ટુકડે રૂ. 4,63,486ની ચોરી કરી હતી. દુકાનદારે હિસાબની માંગણી કરતા યુવાન નાસી ગયા બાદ સીસીટીવી જોતા ભાંડો ફૂટ્યો હતો અને બાદમાં પોલીસ ફરિયાદ નોંધાવવામાં આવી હતી.આ અંગે અંજાર પોલીસ મથકેથી દેવળીયા નાકે શેઠિયા ટેલિકોમના નામથી મોબાઇલની દુકાન ચલાવતા કલ્પેશ શાંતિલાલ ભીમાણીએ નોંધાવેલી ફરિયાદને ટાંકીને મળતી માહિતી મુજબ વિજય નગરમાં રહેતો આરોપી પ્રિન્સ નરેન્દ્રભાઈ દિવાણી છેલ્લા 4 વર્ષથી ફરિયાદીની દુકાનમાં કેશિયર તરીકે રિચાર્જ અને મોબાઈલ એસેસરીઝનો કાઉન્ટર ચલાવતો હતો.

જે દરમ્યાન તા. 10/2/2020ના ફરિયાદીએ ઘણા સમય બાદ હિસાબ માંગતા બપોરે જમ્યા પછી આપું તેવું કહી દુકાનેથી ચાલ્યો ગયો હતો. જે પરત ન આવતા ફરિયાદીને શંકા જતા સીસીટીવી ફૂટેજ ચકાસ્યા હતા. જેમાં આરોપી લાંબા સમયથી ટુકડે ટુકડે કાઉન્ટર માંથી રૂપિયા ચોરી કરતો હોવાનું ખુલ્યું હતું. જેની તપાસ કરતા આરોપીએ કુલ રૂ. 4,63,486ની ચોરી કરી હોવાનું ખુલ્યું હતું. જે સંદર્ભે ફરિયાદીએ ફરિયાદ નોંધાવી હતી.

