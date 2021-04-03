તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ક્રાઇમ:મેઘપર-બો.માં ધોળા દિવસે 12.10 લાખના દાગીના તેમજ રોકડની ચોરી

અંજારએક કલાક પહેલા
  • સવારે બહાર ગયેલા પરિવારે સાંજે પરત આવીને જોતા ઘરમાં ચોરી થયાનું ખુલ્યું

મેઘપર-બો.ના ઓધવ રેસિડેન્સીમાં રહેતા પરિવારના ઘરમાં ધોળા દિવસે સોના-ચાંદીના દાગીના તેમજ રોકડ સહિત કુલ રૂ. 12,10,000ના મુદ્દામાલની ચોરી થઈ જતા ફરિયાદ નોંધાવવામાં આવી હતી. આ અંગે અંજાર પોલીસ મથકેથી મેઘપર-બો.માં ઓધવ રેસિડેન્સીના મકાન નં. 64માં રહેતા 34 વર્ષીય શૈલેન્દ્રસિંહ ભરતસિંહ જાડેજાની ફરિયાદને ટાંકીને મળતી માહિતી મુજબ સવારે 9 વાગ્યે તેમના પરિવારના સભ્યો ઘરને તાળું મારી મુન્દ્રા ગયા હતા અને પોતે નોકરી પર ગયા હતા.

જેથી પરિવાર રાત્રે 8-30 વાગ્યે પરત આવતા ઘરે પહોંચી તાળું ખોલીને જોતા ઘરનો પાછળનો દરવાજો અડધો ખુલ્લો હતો અને ઘરનો લાકડાનો કબાટ પબ ખુલ્લો હતો અને સામાન વેર-વિખેર હતો જેથી તપાસ કરતા આ કબાટમાં રાખવામાં આવેલ રૂ. 1.80 લાખનો 9 તોલાનો સોનાનો કેડો, રૂ. 20,000ની 1 જોડી સોનાની બુટી, રૂ. 40,000ની ચેન તથા પેંડલ, રૂ. 1 લાખના કિંમતની 11 નંગ સોનાની વીંટી, રૂ. 60,000ના સોનાના 3 ચેન, રૂ.40,000નો ગળાનો ડોકિયું, રૂ. 30,000ની 3 પોચી, રૂ. 40,000નું સોનાનું નાળિયેર, રૂ. 1,00,000 હાર તથા બુટી વગેરે તેમજ રૂ. 15,000 રોકડા મળી કુલ રૂ. 12,10,000ના મુદ્દામાલની ચોરી થઈ હોવાનું માલુમ પડ્યું હતું. ધોળા દિવસે થયેલી ચોરીના આ બનાવ સંદર્ભે અંજાર પોલીસ મથકે ફરિયાદી દ્વારા ફરિયાદ નોંધાવવામાં આવતા પોલીસે વધુ તપાસ હાથ ધરી છે.

