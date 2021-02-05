તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્યની ચૂંટણી:અંજારમાં પાલિકાની ટિકિટ ઇચ્છતા ઉમેદવારો વેરો ભરવા માટે ઉતાવળા

અંજાર41 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • 5 વર્ષ સુધી જેણે દરકાર પણ ન લીધી હોય એવા લોકોએ એક ઝાટકે ટેક્સ ભર્યો

અંજારમાં સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્યની ચૂંટણી નજીક આવી જતા અનેક ઉથલ-પાથલ સામે આવી રહી છે. જેના ભાગ રૂપે જે લોકોએ છેલ્લા 5 વર્ષમાં નગરપાલિકાને વેરા પેટે એક રૂપિયો પણ નહોતો આપ્યો તેવા લોકો ટીકીટ મળવાની અપેક્ષાએ એક ઝાટકે વેરો ભરી નાખવા ઉતાવળા થયા છે.આ અંગે અંજાર નગરપાલિકાના સૂત્રોના જણાવ્યા અનુસાર ચૂંટણીઓ વતી જતા રાજકીય આગેવાનોને જાણે વેરાઓ ભરવામાં રસ જ ન હોય તેમ નોટિસો અને રિમાઇન્ડરો આપવામાં આવતી હોવા છતાં ટેક્સ ભરવાનો ઇન્કાર કરી દેતા હોય છે. પરંતુ હવે ચૂંટણી માથે આવી જતા અને ટીકીટ મળી જવાની અપેક્ષાએ રાજકીય આગેવાનો ટેક્સ ભરવા માટે ઉતાવળા થયા છે.

જે પૈકી મોટા ભાગના અગ્રણીઓ દ્વારા એક ઝાટકે પાલિકાનું લેણી રકમ ચૂકવી નાખવામાં આવતા પાલિકાના ટાર્ગેટમાં પણ ઉછાળો જોવા મળ્યો છે. તો બીજી તરફ પક્ષ અને વિપક્ષના સભ્યો દ્વારા વેરા ભરી નાખવામાં આવતા હવે મોટા બકીદારોમાં રાજકીય આગેવાનોના નામ ખૂબ જ ઓછી સંખ્યામાં દેખાઈ રહ્યા છે. એ વખતે ચૂંટણીનું આયોજન માર્ચ મહિના પહેલા થઈ જતા બીજું કંઈ થાય ન થાય પણ પાલિકાનો ટાર્ગેટ પૂરું સો ટકા પૂર્ણ થઈ જશે તેવું લાગી રહ્યું છે.

