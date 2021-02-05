તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ધરપકડ:અંજારના ચાંદ્રાણી પાસેથી કતલખાને લઈ જવાતા 6 પાડા સાથે 2 ઈસમો ઝડપાયા

અંજાર41 મિનિટ પહેલા
પ્રતિકારત્મક તસ્વીર - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રતિકારત્મક તસ્વીર
  • કનૈયાબેથી પાડા મંગાવનાર મોરબીના શખ્સ વિરુદ્ધ પણ ગુનો નોંધાયો

ભુજ-ભચાઉ હાઇવે પર ચાંદ્રાણી ગામ પાસે કનૈયાબેથી મોરબી કતલખાને મોકલવામાં આવી રહેલા 6 પાડા સાથે 2 ઇસમોને દુધઈ પોલીસે ઝડપી લીધા હતા અને પાડા મંગાવનાર મોરબીના ઈસમ વિરુદ્ધ પણ ગુનો દાખલ કરવામાં આવ્યો હતો.બનાવ અંગે દુધઈ પોલીસ મથકેથી મળતી માહિતી મુજબ પોલીસને બાતમી મળી હતી કે કનૈયાબેથી ટેમ્પોમાં પાડા ભરી મોરબી કતલખાને લઈ જવામાં આવી રહ્યા છે. જે સંદર્ભે પોલીસ ભુજ-ભચાઉ હાઇવે પર આવેલા ચાંદ્રાણી નજીક વોચમાં હતી ત્યારે બાતમી વાળો ટેમ્પો ત્યાંથી પસાર થયો હતો.

જેથી પોલીસે તેને ઉભો રાખી તપાસ કરતા તે ટેમ્પોમાં પગ બાંધેલી હાલતમાં 6 પાડા મળી આવ્યા હતા અને ટેમ્પોમાં સવાર મોરબી રહેતા હુસેન ગનીભાઈ મતવા (સાઈબાની) તેમજ રફીક મુબારક સીદી બંને આરોપીઓને ઝડપી લેવામાં આવ્યા હતા. બાદ આરોપીઓની પૂછપરછ કરતા મોરબીમાં રહેતા ઝાકીર ઇસુબભાઈ લાખાએ કનૈયાબેથી કતલ કરવાના ઇરાદે પાડા મોરબી લઈ આવવા જણાવ્યું હોવાનું કબુલ્યું હતું. જે સંદર્ભે દુધઈ પોલીસે રૂ. 12,000ની કિંમતના 6 પાડા તથા રૂ. 2,00,000ની કિંમતનો ટેમ્પો કબ્જે કરી આગળની કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી હતી.

