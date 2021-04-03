તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

વિવાદ:વસુલાત માટે વોરંટ સાથે ગયેલા વિજ કર્મી.ને ધમકી

વલભીપુર42 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • વિજ બિલની વસુલાત માટે ટીવી લેવા જતા ટીવી.નો છુટો ઘા કરતા સીકયુરીટી ગાર્ડને ઇજા

પશ્ચિમ ગુજરાત વિજ કંપનીની વલભીપુર ખાતે આવેલ સબડીવીઝન કચેરીના કર્મચારી,વલભીપુર કોર્ટના બેલીફ તેમજ સીકીયોરીટી ગાર્ડ સાથે વિજ કંપનીની લેણી રકમ વસુલાત કરવા માટે ગયેલ કર્મીઓને દરેડ ગામના શખ્સ દ્વારા ફરજમાં રૂકાવટ કરી જાનથી મારી નાંખવાની ધમકી અાપતા ચકચાર મચી જવા પામી છે.

આ અંગે પોલીસ સુત્રોના જણાવ્યા અનુસાર આ કામના ફરીયાદી અને વલભીપુર પી.જી.વી.સી.એલ. ખાતે સીનીયર આસીસ્ટન્ટ તરીકે ફરજ બજાવતા હિરેનભાઇ શીલુ ગુરૂવારે સવારનાં 11 કલાકની આસપાસ વલભીપુર તાલુકાનાં દરેડ ગામે વિજ કંપનીની પાવર ચોરી અંગેની લેણી રકમ રૂ.12412/- વસુલ કરવા માટે વલભીપુર કોર્ટ દ્વારા દરખાસ્ત નં.57/2019 અંતર્ગત દરેડ ગામના મુકેશભાઇ લાલજીભાઇ સોલંકી વિરૂધ્ધ જપ્તી વોરંટ કાઢી આપેલ જેની બજવણી માટે દરેડ ગામે જતાં આ કામનાં આરોપીનાં ઘરમાં રહેલ ટી.વી.ની જપ્તી કરવા જતાં આરોપી એ ટી.વી.નો છુટો ઘા કરતા સીકયોરીટી ગાર્ડ નિરંજનભાઇ ત્રિવેદી ને હાથે તેમજ આંગળીના ભાગે ઈજાઓ કરી તેમજ ફરીયાદી હિરેનભાઇ શીલુને જાનથી મારી નાંખવાની ધમકી આપેલ.

આ બનાવની જાણ નાયબ ઇજનેર ટી.જી.ભટ્ટ ને થતાં તેઓ એ દરેડ ગામે દોડી જઇ વિજ કર્મચારી સ્ટાફ ને રેફરલ હોસ્પિટલ ખાતે સારવાર શરૂ કરાવેલ અને વલભીપુર પોલીસ દ્વારા આરોપી મુકેશ લાલજીભાઇ સોલંકી વિરૂધ્ધ ધોરણસરની કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરેલ છે.

