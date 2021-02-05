તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

શુભારંભ:તળાજા યાર્ડ ખાતે અદ્યતન વે-બ્રિજની સુવિધાનો પ્રારંભ કરાયો

તળાજા42 મિનિટ પહેલા
ખેતીવાડી ઉત્પન્ન બજાર સમિતિ,તળાજા ખાતે તા. 9- 2- 2021ના તળાજા તાલુકાના વેપારીઓની અને ખેડૂતોની સુવિધા માટે 100 ટનની કેપિસિટી સાથેની સંપૂર્ણ કોમ્પ્યુટરાઈઝ સિસ્ટમ ધરાવતા અધ્યતન વે- બ્રિજ નો શુભારંભ માર્કેટયાર્ડના ચેરમેન ભીમજીભાઈ પંડ્યા, વા.ચેરમેન મસરીભાઈ ભાદરકાની વિશેષ ઉપસ્થિતિમાં તેમજ ચેમ્બર્સ ઓફ કોમર્સ તળાજાના પ્રમુખ ભરતભાઇ ઠંઠ તથા યાર્ડના ડિરેક્ટર હરજીભાઈ ધાંધલિયા અને મનસુખભાઇ જીંજાળા ઉપરાંત યાર્ડના સેક્રેટરી અજીતભાઈ પરમારની પ્રેરક ઉપસ્થિતમાં કરવામાં આવતા વેપારીઓ અને ખેડૂતોમાં ખુશીની લાગણી છવાઈ છે.

