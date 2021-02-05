તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

રોડની સમસ્યા:સિહોરમાં શાળા અને ધાર્મિક સ્થળે જવાનો રસ્તો સાંકડો બની ગયો

સિહોર42 મિનિટ પહેલા
  કૉપી લિંક
  • માર્ગ પરથી અસંખ્ય લોકોની અવર જવર છતાં નજર અંદાજ

સિહોરમાં ભાવનગર રોડ પર ગુંદાળા વિસ્તાર આવેલો છે. આ વિસ્તારમાં રાજમોમાઇ પેટ્રોલ પંપની સામે ગુંદાળા પ્રાથમિક શાળાની બાજુમાં રોડ પર પાણીની લાઇન તૂટી જવાથી મોટો ખાડો પડી ગયો છે.જેમાં સતત પાણી ભરાયેલું રહે છે. તેમજ બાજુમાં ગટર લાઇનની કુંડીના ઢાંકણા ઉપર કાંટાના ઝરડા નાખી દેવાતા આ રસ્તો સાવ સાંકડો બની ગયો છે.આ રસ્તેથી સિહોરના ફોરેસ્ટ વિસ્તારમાં, તોડાશાપીર તેમજ જંગલમાં આવેલ મંદિરોમાં જવાઇ છે પણ આ રસ્તો સાંકડો બની જવાથી અહીંથી પસાર થવામાં વાહન ચાલકોને પારાવાર હાલાકીનો સામનો કરવો પડી રહ્યો છે.

નગરસેવકો અહીંથી પસાર તો થાય છે પણ આ બાબતને નજરઅંદાઝ કરતાં હોય તેમ આ રસ્તાને રિપેર કરવા માટે કોઇ ઠોસ કદમ ઊઠાવવામાં આવતા નથી. જેથી અહીંથી પસાર થતાં વાહનચાલકો અને રાહદારીઓમાં આ બાબતે ભારે કચવાટ જોવા મળી રહ્યો છે.અત્યારે તો પ્રાથમિક શાળાઓ બંધ છે પણ શાળાઓ ખુલે ત્યારે નાના બાળકો અનાયાસે આ ખાડામાં પડી શકે છે. ખાડામાં રહેલા ગંદા પાણીથી મચ્છરોનો ઉપદ્રવ પણ રહે છે. આ બાબતે ગંભીર ગણાય. નગરપાલિકાના શાસકો આ માર્ગ પરથી પસાર થતાં હોય અને આમ છતાં દિવસો વીતી ગયા પછી પણ આ સાંકડા રસ્તાને યોગ્ય રિપેરીંગ કરી, સાંકડા માર્ગને પહોળો બનાવવા માટે કોઇ જ પગલાં ન લેવાય તે વિસ્મયકારક બાબત ગણાય.

