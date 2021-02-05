તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

આયોજન:બુદ્ધ વંદના - માતા રમાઈના જન્મ જયંતી નિમિતે કાર્યક્રમ

સિહોર42 મિનિટ પહેલા
સમતા બુદ્ધ વિહાર બોટાદ ખાતે બુદ્ધ વંદના કાર્યક્રમ અને માતા રમાઈના જન્મ જયંતી નિમીતે ઉજવણીનું આયોજન કરવામાં આવેલ. ભારતીય બંધારણના ઘડવૈયા ડૉ.બાબાસાહેબના પત્ની ત્યાગની મૂર્તિ, માતા રમાઈ જેણે સમાજનાં કરોડો બાળકો શિક્ષણ લઈને સમાનતાથી ભણી શકે અને આઝાદીની જિંદગી જીવી શકેતેના માટે પોતાનાં ચાર સંતાનોને પોતાની નજરની સામે મરતાં જોયા એવી ત્યાગ અને બલિદાનની મૂર્તિ અને દરેક સમાજના કરોડો શોષિત પીડિતોને ન્યાય મળે એ માટે ડૉ.બાબાસાહેબને સતત હિંમત અને હુંફ આપનાર એવી માતા રમાઈ આંબેડકરની 123મી જન્મ જયંતી નિમિત્તે પુષ્પાજંલી કાર્યક્રમનું આયોજન કરવામાં આવેલ. પરેશભાઈ રાઠોડ દ્વારા માતા રમાઈના જીવન સંઘર્ષ અને બલિદાન વિશે સમાજનાં લોકોને માહિતગાર કરવામાં આવેલ.

