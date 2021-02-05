તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ગૌરવ:ભારતીય બાસ્કેટબોલ ટીમમાં ભાવનગરના વિવેકની પસંદગી

ભાવનગર42 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • બેહરીનમાં રમાનાર ઓલિમ્પિક ક્વોલિફાયર ટુર્ના. માટેની
  • 6.9 ફૂટની ઉંચાઇ ધરાવતા ગોટી ટીમના મહત્વપૂર્ણ ખેલાડી

6.9 ફૂટની અસાધારણ ઉંચાઇ ધરાવતા વિવેક ગોટીએ ભાવનગર જિલ્લાના ગારિયાધારના નાનકડા ગામડા રૂપાવટીથી બાસ્કેટબોલની ભારતીય ટીમમાં પહોંચવા સુધીની સફળ સફર ખેડી છે. આગામી તા.18 ફેબ્રુઆરીથી બેહરીન ખાતે રમાનાર ઓલિમ્પિક ક્વોલિફાયર બાસ્કેટબોલ ટુર્નામેન્ટમાં ભારતીય ટીમ ભાગ લેવાની છે, અને ભારતની ટીમમાં ભાવનગરના ચપળ ખેલાડી વિવેક ગોટીને સ્થાન આપવામાં આવ્યુ છે.

ગોટી બેહરીન જવા માટે તા.10ના રોજ રવાના થશે.ભારતીય ટીમમાં વિશેષ ભૃગુવંશી (સુકાની), માૈનબેક હફીઝ, અરવિંદ અન્નાદુુરાઇ, જગદીપસિંઘ, અમજ્યોતસિંઘ ગીલ, અમન સંધુ, પ્રશાંતસિંઘ રાવત, જોગિન્દરસિંઘ, રાજીવકુમાર, વિવેક વીનુભાઇ ગોટી, સાહિલ પ્રતાપસિંઘ, બી.એમ.મનોજનો સમાવેશ કરવામાં આવ્યો છે. ટીમના હેડ કોચ તરીકે વેસેલિન મેટિક ફરજ બજાવી રહ્યા છે.

અસાધારણ ઉંચાઇએ રમતમાં ઉંચાઇ અપાવી
ભારતીય બાસ્કેટબોલ ટીમમાં પસંદગી પામેલા વિવેક ગોટીએ સૌરાષ્ટ્ર સમાચાર સાથેની વાતચીતમાં જણાવ્યુ હતુકે, હું તો ગારિયાધાર તાલુકાના રૂપાવટી ગામનો સામાન્ય વિદ્યાર્થી હતો, મારી અસાધારણ ઉંચાઇ અંગે ગામના લોકોએ વાયબીસીના શક્તિસિંહ ગોહિલને વાત કરી, તેઓ મને ભાવનગર શહેરમાં લઇ આવ્યા, રમતની તાલીમ, ભણવા, રહેવા સહિતની સવલત પણ આપી. ભગીરથસિંહ જાડેજા, ઇન્દ્રવિજયસિંહ ગોહિલે મને બાસ્કેટબોલની રમત પાયાથી શીખવી હતી, અને હું ભારતની ટીમ સુધી પહોંચી ગયો.

