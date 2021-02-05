તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

ચૂંટણી નુંપરિણામ:ભાવનગર કેમિસ્ટ એસોસિયેશનની ચૂંટણીમાં સમર્પણ પેનલનો વિજય

ભાવનગર42 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક

ભાવનગર કેમિસ્ટ એસોસીએશનની વર્ષ 2021-24 માટેની ચૂંટણી જૈન ભુવન ખાતે શાંતિ ભર્યા વાતાવરણમાં યોજાઇ હતી જેમાં સમર્પણ પેનલનો શાનદાર વિજય થયો હતો. કુલ 24 બેઠકમાંથી સમર્પણ પેનલના ઉમેદવારોએ 23 બેઠક પર વિજય મેળવ્યો હતો. ભાવનગર કેમિસ્ટ એસોસીએશનની યોજાયેલી આ ચૂંટણીમાં કુલ 360 મતદારો પૈકી 341 સભ્યોએ મતદાન કર્યું હતું. 24 કારોબારી સભ્યોને ચૂંટવાના હતા. આ ચૂંટણીમાં સમર્પણ પેનલ, વિશ્વાસ પેનલ તથા કોમરેડ ગ્રુપ પ્રેરિત પરિવર્તન પેનલ એમ ત્રણ પેનલ દ્વારા ખરાખરીનો જંગ જામ્યો હતો.

મતગણતરી રાત્રે ત્રણ વાગ્યા સુધી ચાલી હતી અને તમામ મતોની ગણતરી પૂર્ણ થયા બાદ પરિણામ જાહેર કરતાં સમર્પણ પેનલના 23 ઉમેદવારોને જંગી બહુમતીથી વિજય થયો હતો. કુલ 24 બેઠકમાંથી 23 બેઠક સમર્પણ પેનલના ફાળે ગઈ હતી. ચૂંટણી અધિકારી તરીકે સમીરભાઈ જાદવ, બીપીનભાઈ જોશી તથા સિદ્દીક લાખાણીએ કામગીરી બજાવી હતી. સમગ્ર ચૂંટણી કાર્ય શાંતિપૂર્ણ રીતે સંપન્ન થયું હતું તેમ જિલ્લા પ્રમુખ પ્રદીપભાઈ મહેતાએ માહિતી આપી હતી.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબસ-ટ્રેનમાં મુસાફરોને કેફી પીણુ પીવડાવી સામાન ચોરી કરતા શખસની વડોદરા રેલવે ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચે ધરપકડ કરી, 11 ગુનાની કબૂલાત, 7.30 લાખ લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો