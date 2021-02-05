તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

પાસા હેઠળ કાર્યવાહી:ભાવનગરમાં જાહેર સુલેહ શાંતિનો ભંગ થાય તેવા ગુન્હાઓ બાબતે બે ઇસમોને પાસા હેઠળ જેલ હવાલે કરાયાં

ભાવનગર36 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • આચારસંહિતાનું પાલન કરાવવા અસામાજીક પ્રવૃત્તિઓ કરતા ઇસમો વિરુદ્ધ કડક કાર્યવાહી

ભાવનગર જિલ્લામાં હાલમાં સ્થાનીક સ્વરાજની ચૂંટણી પ્રક્રિયાને અનુસંધાને કાયદો અને વ્યવસ્થાની પરિસ્થિતિ જળવાઇ રહે, આદર્શ આચારસંહિતાનું પાલન થાય તેમજ લોકો નિર્ભયતાથી કોઇપણ પ્રકારના લોભ, લાલચ કે ધાકધમકીઓ વિના મતદાન કરી શકે તે માટે જાહેર જનતાની સાથે મારામારી કરી લોકોમાં ભય ફેલાવતા તથા દેશી/પરપ્રાંતિય દારૂનો સંગ્રહ વેચાણ તથા હેરાફેરી જેવી પ્રવૃત્તિઓ પર રોક લગાવવા માટે આવી અસામાજીક પ્રવૃત્તિઓ કરતા ઇસમો વિરુદ્ધ કડક હાથે કામ લેવામા આવેલ છે.

ભાવનગર શહેર તથા જિલ્લાના વિસ્તારમાં ધાક ધમકી તથા મારામારીના ગુનાઓમાં સંડોવાયેલ સિકંદરભાઇ ઉર્ફે ઘુઘાભાઇ નાથાભાઇ સૈયદ, ઉ.વ. 34 વર્ષ રહે, પચાસવારીયા, પાલીતાણા જિ. ભાવનગર તથા મહેન્દ્રભાઇ ઉર્ફે ટકી જેન્તીભાઇ રાઠોડ, ઉ.વ.21 રહે. બોરતળાવ, ખોડીયાર ચોક, મફતનગર, ભાવનગરની સામે PASA (પ્રિવેન્શન ઓફ એન્ટી સોશિયલ એક્ટીવીટીઝ) હેઠળ પગલા લેવાની દરખાસ્ત જિલ્લા પોલીસ અધિક્ષક દ્વારા તૈયાર કરી નિર્ણય અર્થે કલેક્ટર અને જિલ્લા મેજીસ્ટ્રેટને મોકલી આપવામાં આવેલ હતી.

આ દરખાસ્તનો આધારે બંને ઇસમો ભારતીય ફોજદારી અધિનિયમ હેઠળ કરેલા નિયમો અને હુકમોનું ઉલ્લંધન કરી ડેન્જરપર્સન તરીકે ધાકધમકી તથા મારામારીના અનેકવાર ગુન્હાઓ કરેલ છે. જેથી ઉક્ત બંને ઇસમોને જાહેર વ્યસ્થાને પ્રતિકુળ હોઇ તે રીતે અટકાવવા જરૂરી જણાતા, જિલ્લા મેજીસ્ટ્રેટ દ્વારા ઉક્ત ઇસમો વિરુદ્ધ PASA હેઠળ પગલા લેવાની દરખાસ્તને માન્ય રાખી બંનેની અટકાયત કરી સિકંદરભાઇ ઉર્ફે ઘુઘાભાઇ નાથાભાઇ સૈયદ, ઉ.વ.34 વર્ષ રહે, પચાસવારીયા, પાલીતાણા જિ. ભાવનગરને ખાસ જેલ ભુજ તથા મહેન્દ્રભાઇ ઉર્ફે ટકી જેન્તીભાઇ રાઠોડ, ઉ.વ.21 રહે. બોરતળાવ, ખોડીયાર ચોક, મફતનગર, ભાવનગરને લાજપોર જેલ સુરત ખાતે મોકલી આપવામાં આવેલ છે.

