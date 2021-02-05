તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

વિવાદ:રૂપિયા 60 લાખનું 6 ટકા મુજબ 3.60 લાખ વ્યાજ ચુકવતા હોવા છતા મળી મારી નાખવાની ધમકી

ભાવનગર42 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • 15 હજારના 9 હજાર વ્યાજ ચૂકવ્યા પછી પણ લેડી ડોને મારીનાખવાની ધમકી આપી

પાલિતાણાના એક વેપારીએ આર્થીક સંકળામણના કારણે તેમજ વીશીઓમા રોકાણ કરવા માટે 8 શખ્સો પાસેથી 60 લાખ રુપીયા 6 ટકાના વ્યાજે લીધા હતા. બાદમા તેઓ આર્થીક સંકળામણ અનુભવતા હોય નાણા ન ચુકવી શકતા તેઓ પાસે વ્યાજખોરોએ પઠાણી ઉઘરાણી કરી જાનથી મારી નાખવાની ધમકી આપ્યાની પાલિતાણા ટાઉન પોલીસમાં ફરીયાદ નોંધાવાઇ છે.

પાલિતાણા ટાઉન પોલીસ સુત્રોમાંથી મળતી વિગતો મુજબ પાલિતાણામા ગારીયાધાર રોડ પર રહેતા સીન્ધી વેપારી યોગેશભાઇ તેજુમલભાઇ ખુંભાણી એ આરોપીઓ પિયુષ ચીમનલાલ ગાંધી, નરેશ સુખુમલભાઇ સીન્ધી, અજય વસંતરાય શેઠ,અશોક વેપારીમલ સિન્ધી, પીન્ટુ મફાભાઇ મણીયાર,મનોજ ભડીયાદ્રા,જીલુદાદા પરમાર અને લાલ શાંતીભાઇ સોની વિરુધ્ધ નોંધાવેલી પોલીસ ફરીયાદમા જણાવાયું છે કે આજથી અઢી વર્ષ્ પહેલા ફરિયાદીને નાણાની જરુરીયાત હોય તેમના ઓળખીતા પીયુશભાઇ કે જેઓ મહાવીર ડેરી નામે દુકાન ધરાવી વેપાર કરે છે.

તેમની પાસેથી રુ. 5 લાખ 6 ટકા લેખેવ્યાજે લીધેલ. અને નિયમીત વ્યાજ ચુરવતા હતા.બાદમા વીશી ની સ્કીમ ની ફરિયાદીને જાણ થતા અને બધા મીત્રો-વેપારીઓ તેમા શોકાણ કરતા હોય અને પૈસા કમાતા હોય જેથી ફરિયાદીએ વીશી રમવા માટે પીયુષ્ભાઇ પાસેથી અઢી વર્ષના સમયગાળા માટે કટકે કટકે રૂ. 65 લાખ 6 ટકાના વ્યાજે લીધેલ. અને તેમાથી રૂ. 5 લાખ પશ્રત કરેલ અને 60 લાખનુ રુ. 3 લાખ 60 હજારનુ વ્યાજ ચુકવતા હતા.બાદમા ફરિયાદીના મીત્ર નરેશભાઇ સુખુમલભાઇ સીન્ધી કે જેઓ કન્યાશાળા નીચે કટલેરીની દુકાન ચલાવે છે. તેમની પાસેથી 5 લાખ રુપીયા 5 ટકાના વ્યાજે લીધેલ.અને નીયમીત વ્યાજ પેટે 2 લાખ ચુકવતા હતા.

બાદમા ફરિયાદીના અન્ય મીત્ર અજય વસંતરાય શેઠ કે જેઓને ઇલેકટ્રીકલ્સની દુકાન છે. તેઓ પાસેથી 8 લાખ રુપીયા 6 ટકા વ્યાજે લીધેલ. જેઓને નીયમીત રૂ. 48000 વ્યાજ પેટે ચુકવતા હતા.અને છેલ્લે 3 માસનુ વ્યાજ ન ચુકવી શકતા તેમના વ્યાજના રૂ. 2 લાખ ચડતર થતા તેઓ ફરિયાદી પાસે રુ. 15 લાખ લેણા માગે છે.ત્યારબાદ સમાજના નાતીલા અશોકભાઇ વેપારીમલ સીન્ધી કે જેમને કાપડની દુકાન છે. તેઓ પાસેથી રૂ. 7 લાખ 3 ટકાના વ્યાજે લીધેલ. અને 3 લાખ વીશીના ઉપાડેલ આમ કુલ રૂ. 10 લાખ જેનુ તેઓ 21000 વ્યાજ ચુકવતા હતા.

બાદમા પીન્ટુભાઇ મફાભાઇ મણીયાર પાસેથી તેઓએ દોઢ વર્ષ્ પહેલા 33 લાખ રુપીયા 6 ટકા વ્યાજે લીધેલ. જેનુ દર માસે રૂ.1.80 લાખનુ વ્યાજ ચુકવતા હતા.પછી જીલુદાદાદ પરમાર પાસેથી 40 લાખ રૂપીયા 7 ટકા વ્યાજે લીધેલ.અને માસીક રુ. 2.80 લાખનુ વ્યાજ ચુકવતા હતા.બાદમા મનોજભાઇ ભડીયાદ્રા પાસેથી રુ.5 લાખ 6 ટકાના વ્યાજે લીધા હતા.અને 25000 વ્યાજ ચુકવતા હતા.ત્યારબાદ શાન્તી જવેલર્સવાળા લાલભાઇ શા઼તીભાઇ સોની પચસેથી 3 ટકા વ્યાજે રૂ.20 લાખ લીધેલ.​​​​​​​

જેનુ 60000 વ્યાજ ચુકવતા હતા.ફરિયાદી .પર લેણુ થઇ જતા છ માસ પહેલા ફરિયાદીએ વ્યાજ આપવાની ના પાડતા લાલભાઇએ ફરિયાદીને તેમની દુકાનનો દસ્તાવેજ તેમના નામે કરી આપવા જણાવેલ.જેથી તેઓએ ફોમર્મમા સહી કરી આપેલ.આમ ઉપોરકત તમામ લોકો પાસે નાણા ધીરધારનુ લાયસન્સ ન હોવા છતા ફરિયાદીની આર્થીક સ઼કળામણના કારણે અને વીશીઓમા રોકાણના કારણે વ્યાજે નાણા લીધેલ. અને વેપારીની પરીસ્થીતી ખરાબ થતા ઉપરોકત શખ્સોએ તેઓ પાસે પઠાણીઉઘરાણી શરૂ રાખી રુપીયા નહી ચુકવેતો જાનથી મારી નાખવાની ધમકી મળતા તેઓ બીકના લીધે પાલિતાણા છોડી જતા રહેલ હતા. અને તમામ વિરુધ્ધ મ઼ગળવારે પોતાને જાનથી મારી નાખવાની ધમકી આપ્યાની ફરીયાદ નો઼ધાવાઇ છે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબસ-ટ્રેનમાં મુસાફરોને કેફી પીણુ પીવડાવી સામાન ચોરી કરતા શખસની વડોદરા રેલવે ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચે ધરપકડ કરી, 11 ગુનાની કબૂલાત, 7.30 લાખ લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો