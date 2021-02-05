તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ફેસ્ટિવલ:અમદાવાદમાં યોજાનાર ફાર્મ ફ્રેશ ફેસ્ટિવલમાં ભાવનગર જિલ્લાના પ્રાકૃતિક ખેતી કરતા 17 ખેડૂતો જોડાશે

ભાવનગર30 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • મધ, આયુર્વેદિક પાવડર, શરબત, મરી મસાલા સહિતના પ્રાકૃતિક ઉત્પાદનોનું વેચાણ કરશે

રાજ્યના પ્રાકૃતિક ખેતી કરતા ખેડૂતોને પોતાના ઉત્પાદનોના વેચાણ માટે રાજ્યકક્ષાનું માધ્યમ મળી રહે તે હેતુથી આત્મા પ્રોજેકટ દ્વારા અમદાવાદ રિવરફ્રન્ટ ખાતે તા.7 થી તા.9 માર્ચ દરમ્યાન ફાર્મ ફ્રેશ ફેસ્ટિવલનું આયોજન કરવામાં આવ્યું છે. જેમાં સમગ્ર રાજ્ય માંથી વિવિધ પ્રકારના પ્રાકૃતિક ખેત ઉત્પાદનો કરતા 76 ખેડૂતો ભાગ લેનાર છે. જેમાં ભાવનગર જિલ્લામાંથી પણ 17 જેટલા ખેડૂતો આ આયોજનમાં જોડાઈ પોતાના ઉત્પાદનોનું રાજ્યસ્તરે વેચાણ કરશે.

આ અંગે વધુ વિગતો આપતા જિલ્લા વિકાસ અધિકારી વરૂણકુમાર બરનવાલે જણાવ્યું હતું કે રાજ્ય સ્તરના આ આયોજનમાં પ્રાકૃતિક કૃષિ સાથે જોડાયેલા 76માંથી 17 ખેડૂતો ભાવનગર જિલ્લામાંથી જોડાશે એ બાબત સમગ્ર ભાવનગર જિલ્લા માટે ગર્વની વાત છે. સરકારના આ આયોજન થકી પ્રાકૃતિક ખેતી કરતા ખેડૂતોને પ્રોત્સાહન મળશે તેમજ તેમના ઉત્પાદનો સ્થાનિક ન રહેતા સમગ્ર રાજ્ય સુધી વિસ્તરશે.

ભાવનગર જિલ્લામાંથી આ ફેસ્ટિવલમાં જુના પાદર, સેવડી વદર, ટીમાણા, મોરચંદ, નીચા કોટડા, વાવડી, સોનગઢ, અકવાડા, સોડવદરા, ગુંદી, રાજપરા, દેદરડા, અનિડા તથા પાદરી ગામના 17 ખેડૂતો સહભાગી થશે તેમજ સેલમ હળદર, શાકભાજી, ગાયનું ઘી, અનાજ-કઠોળ, સૌંદર્ય પ્રસાધન, મધ, આયુર્વેદિક પાવડર, શરબત, મરી મસાલા સહિતના પ્રાકૃતિક ઉત્પાદનોનું વેચાણ કરશે.

