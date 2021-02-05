તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

મહાનગરપાલિકા ચૂંટણી:ભાવનગરમાં બે જગ્યાએ મુખ્યમંત્રી અને પ્રદેશ પ્રમુખ ચૂંટણી પ્રચાર માટે આવશે

ભાવનગર
સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્યની ચૂંટણીના પ્રચારનો પ્રારંભ થઇ ચુક્યો છે ત્યારે ભાવનગર મહાનગરપાલિકા ચૂંટણીમાં આજે ભાજપના ઉમેદવારોના પ્રચાર માટે મુખ્યમંત્રી વિજય રૂપાણી અને પ્રદેશ અધ્યક્ષ સી.આર.પાટીલ આજે સાંજે ભાવનગર એરપોર્ટ પર આવી પહોંચશે. શહેરના નેતાઓ દ્વારા તેમનું ભવ્ય સ્વાગત કરવામાં આવશે શહેરના બે જગ્યાએ પ્રચાર અર્થે આવશે.

પહેલો કાર્યકમ શહેરના બોરતળાવ વિસ્તારમાં આવેલ સૌપ્રથમ પશ્ચિમ વિસ્તારમાં વોર્ડ નંબર-9 બોરતળાવ માં જંગી સભાને સંબોધન કરશે, જેની તૈયારી પુર જોશમાં થઈ રહી છે જ્યાં બોરતળાવ વિસ્તારમાં છેલ્લી ટર્મમાં 4 ઉમદેવારોમાંથી 1ની જીત થઈ હતી જે આજે સાંજે 7 વાગે જંગી જાહેર સભાને મુખ્યમંત્રી અને ભાજપના ગુજરાતના અધ્યક્ષ સી.આર.પાટીલ સંબોધન કરશે.

બોરતળાવની જાહેર સભા પતાવી રાત્રે 8 વાગે પૂર્વમાં શિવાજી સર્કલ વોર્ડ નંબર 12માં જંગી જાહેર સભાને સંબોધશે. ભારતીય જનતા પાર્ટી કોઈપણ ચૂંટણીને હવે હળવાશ થી ન લઈ તેમાં પુરી રણનીતિ સાથે મેદાને પડી રહી છે.જેથી ફરી સત્તા કબજે કરી શકાય.

