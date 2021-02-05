તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

વિમોચન:નંદકુંવરબા કોલેજના 11માં મુખપત્રનું વિમોચન વિશ્વ મહિલા દિવસે કરવામાં આવ્યું

ભાવનગર17 મિનિટ પહેલા
નંદકુંવરબા મહિલા કોલેજ દેવરાજ નગરની સ્થાપનાને 10 વર્ષ પૂર્ણ થયા છે. આથી દર વર્ષની પરંપરા મુજબ કોલેજના મુખપત્ર 11નું વિમોચન કરવામાં આવ્યું છે. આ મુખપત્રનું વિમોચન વિશ્વ મહિલા દિવસે કરવામાં આવ્યું છે. કોલેજની સ્થાપનાને 10 વર્ષ પૂર્ણ થયા હોય છેલ્લા દસ વર્ષની ઝાંખી આ મુખપત્રમાં દર્શાવવામાં આવી છે.

આ ઉપરાંત મુખપત્રમાં વિધાર્થીનીઓની સ્વરચિત કૃતિઓ, કાવ્યલેખન તેમજ અધ્યાપકોના આર્ટીકલ અને વર્ષ દરમિયાન થયેલ વિવિધ કાર્યક્રમોની ઝલક અને આવનારા સમયમાં કોલેજના આયોજનોની રૂપરેખા આ મુખપત્ર 11માં આવરી લેવામાં આવી છે. આ વિમોચન વિધિની સાથે વર્ષ દરમિયાન એકેડમિક, સ્પોર્ટ્‌સ, એન.સી.સી., એન.એસ.એસ. માં જે વિધાર્થીઓએ વિશિષ્ટ સિદ્ધિ હાસેલ કરી છે તેમનું ઉપસ્થિત મહાનુભાવના વરદહસ્તે સન્માનિત કરવામાં આવ્યા હતા.

કોલેજના આ 11 માં મણકા સ્વયમની વિમોચન વિધિમાં પૂજ્ય રાજ્યોગીની તૃપ્તિદીદી (બ્રહ્મકુમારી વિશ્વ વિદ્યાલય અને, પૂષ્પલતા મેડમ (આસિ. કલેક્ટર, ભાવનગર) તથા ભાવનગર ચેમ્બર ઓફ કોમર્સના પ્રમુખ કિરીટભાઈ સોની, મહિલા અગ્રણી ક્રિષ્નાબેન સોની, ભાવનગરના અગ્રણી ઉધોગપતિ સુનીલભાઈ વડોદરિયા, મહિલા અગ્રણી અમીતાબેન વડોદરિયા, દ્રષ્ટિબેન ચૌધરી મેડમ (પી.એસ.આઈ. મહિલા પોલીસ સ્ટેશન, ભાવનગર) તેમજ સંસ્થાના એમ.ડી. ભરતસિંહ ગોહિલ અને રવિન્દ્રસિંહ સરવૈયાની ઉપસ્થિતિમાં કરવામાં આવ્યું હતું.

