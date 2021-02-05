તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ચૂંટણી ચક્કર:જિલ્લા પંચાયતમાં ખેંચતાણ, ભાજપમાં ‘નો રિપીટ’ થિયરી, તમામ પૂર્વ સભ્યો ઘરભેગા થશે

ભાવનગર42 મિનિટ પહેલા
પ્રતિકારત્મક તસ્વીર - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રતિકારત્મક તસ્વીર
  • જિલ્લા પંચાયતમાં કોંગ્રેસના 2 ખેંચેલા સહિત ભાજપના 20 સભ્યો હતા
  • નવા કાર્યકરોને તક આપવામાં આવશે
  • ભાજપના ક્રાઈટ એરિયા પ્રમાણે પૂર્વ પ્રમુખ સહિત બે સભ્યો કપાઈ જશે

ભાવનગર મહાનગરપાલિકાની ચુંટણી સાથો સાથ જિલ્લા પંચાયતની ચુંટણીમાં પણ રાજકીય ગરમાવો શરૂ થયો છે. જિલ્લા પંચાયતની 40 બેઠકો પૈકી છેલ્લા અઢી વર્ષથી કોંગ્રેસમાંથી 2 ખેંચી ભાજપ પાસે 20 બેઠકો છે ત્યારે ભાજપના પ્રદેશ અધ્યક્ષે ઉમેદવારો માટે જાહેર કરેકા ક્રાઈટ એરિયા મુજબ જિલ્લા પંચાયતના પૂર્વ પ્રમુખ સહિતના બે પૂર્વ સભ્યોની ટીકીટ કપાશે. પરંતુ રાજકીય વર્તળોમાંથી જાણવા મળ્યા મુજબ સ્થાનિક કક્ષાએ રાજકીય ખેંચતાણને કારણે નો રિપીટ થિયરી અપનાવી તમામ પૂર્વ સભ્યોને ઘરભેગા કરવાનો નિર્ણય લેવાઈ ગયાનું જાણવા મળ્યું છે.

ભાવનગર જિલ્લા પંચાયત ગત ટર્મમાં કોંગ્રેસે બહુમતીના જોરે સત્તા હાંસલ કરી હતી. પરંતુ અઢી વર્ષ બાદ કોંગ્રેસના બે સભ્યો ભાજપમાં ભળી જઈ મતદાન કરતા કોંગ્રેસના હાથમાંથી સત્તાનો કોળીયો ભ‍ાજપે ઝુંટવી સત્તા પર બેઠુ હતું. હાલમાં ભાજપ પાસે 20 બેઠકો છે. ભાજપના પ્રદેશ અધ્યક્ષે સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્યની ચુંટણીને લઈ પક્ષની ગાઈડ લાઈન જાહેર કરી તેમાં 60 વર્ષથી વધુ ઉંમર અને ત્રણ ટર્મ જીતેલાને ઉમેદવારીમાં નો ચ‍‍ાન્સને લઈ ભાવનગર જિલ્લા પંચાયતમાં ભાજપના 20 સભ્યો પૈકી જિલ્લા પંચાયતના પૂર્વ પ્રમુખ વક્તુબેન મકવાણા, પેથાભાઈ આહિરની ટિકિટ કપાવાની પુરી શક્યાતા છે.

પરંતુ ભાવનગર જિલ્લા ભાજપના આગેવાનો અને ચુંટાયેલા પ્રતિનિધિઓ વચ્ચે ભારે ખેંચતાણને કારણે અને ગંભીર આક્ષેપોને કારણે જિલ્લા પંચાયતના તમામ પૂર્વ સદસ્યોને ટિકિટ નહીં આપી નવા કાર્યકર્તાઓને તક આપવાની હિલચાલ અને પાર્લામેન્ટરીમાં પણ તે પ્રમાણેની પેનલ બનાવી આપી હોવાનું રાજકીય વર્તુળોમાંથી જાણવા મળેલ છે.

વિધાનસભા સમયે ભાજપમાં ભળેલાનું શું થશે ?
ગત વિધાનસભાની ચુંટણી સમયે નોંઘણવદર બેઠકના કોંગ્રેસના સભ્ય બી.જે.સોંસા ભાજપમાં ભળી ગયા હતા. જેમની ઉંમર ભાજપના પ્રદેશ અધ્યક્ષે જાહેર કરેલા ઉમેદવારના ક્રાઈટ એરિયા પ્રમાણે ઉમેદવારીની તક મળી શકે તેમ નથી જેથી હવે તેનું શુ થશે તે આગામી દિવસોમાં ખબર પડશે.

