તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

વિશેષ:ખારા પાણીને પીવાલાયક બનાવાની પ્રક્રિયા વિશ્વમાં પ્રસરાવો

ભાવનગર41 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • સેન્ટ્રલ સોલ્ટના સ્થાપના દિને રાષ્ટ્રની પ્રગતિ-ઉન્નતિમાં વિજ્ઞાનની ભૂમિકા વિષયે ડો. કિરણ કાલીયાનું વક્તવ્ય
  • સંશોધનોના અનેક ક્ષેત્રે સંસ્થાની પ્રગતિ અને પડકારોનો આપ્યો ચિતાર

ભાવનગરની સેંટ્રલ સોલ્ટ એન્ડ મરિન કેમિકલ્સ રિસર્ચ ઇન્સ્ટિટ્યૂટ(CSMCRI)ની ખારા પાણીને ડિસલાઇનેશન પ્રક્રિયાથી પીવાલાયક પાણી બનાવવાની પ્રક્રિયાને દેશના અને દુનિયાના ખૂણે ખૂણે પહોંચાડવા માટેના પ્રયત્નો હાથ ધરવાનો પ્રસ્તાવ મૂકી નેશનલ ઇન્સ્ટીટ્યુટ ઓફ ફાર્માસ્યુટિકલ એડ્યુકેશન અને રિસર્ચ (NIPER), અમદાવાદના ડાયરેક્ટર, ડો. કિરણ કાલીયાએ સેન્ટ્રલ સોલ્ટ સંસ્થાના 66માં સ્થાપના દિવસની ઉજવણીમાં મુખ્ય અતિથિપદે ઉપસ્થિત રહી જણાવ્યુ હતું કે ભારતના લાંબાગાળાના વિકાસ અને આત્મનિર્ભરતા માટે પાયાનું રિસર્ચ, સહયોગી સંશોધન તથા ટ્રાન્સલેશન રિસર્ચ મહત્વની ભૂમિકા ભજવે છે, જે આપણે કોવિડ-19ના ઉદાહરણથી હમણાં જ અનુભવ્યું છે.

મુખ્ય અતિથિ ડો. કિરણ કાલીયાએ “રાષ્ટ્રની પ્રગતિ અને ઉન્નતિમાં વિજ્ઞાનની ભૂમિકા” વિષય પર વક્તવ્ય આપીને સંસ્થાના વૈજ્ઞાનિકો તથા રિસર્ચ સ્ટુડન્ટને પ્રોત્સાહન પૂરું પાડ્યું હતું. તેઓએ સેંટ્રલ સોલ્ટના મીઠાનું ઔદ્યોગિક ઉત્પાદન, શેવાળની ખેતી, પાણીનું ડિસેલાઇનેશન જેવા વિષયોમાં વિજ્ઞાન ક્ષેત્રે આપેલી ટેક્નોલૉજી અને યોગદાનની પ્રશંસા કરી હતી. સંસ્થાના ડાયરેક્ટર ડો. કન્નન શ્રીનીવાસને જણાવ્યું હતું કે સંશોધનો દરમિયાન આવતી ચૂનૌતીઓને દૂર કરીને નવીનતમ સંશોધનોની વિચારણા કરવાનો છે.

સેન્ટ્રલ સોલ્ટ અને મરીન કેમિકલ્સ રિસર્ચ ઈન્સ્ટિટયુટના મુખ્ય વૈજ્ઞાનિક તથા ચેરમેન ડો. બિશ્વજિત ગાંગુલી, પ્રધાન વૈજ્ઞાનિક ડો. અંકુર ગોયલ તથા તેમની ટીમના સફળ સંચાલન હેઠળ આ ઉજવણી કરાઇ હતી. સંસ્થાના આલોક કુમારે આભારવિધિ કરી જ્યારે ડો. અનિલ કુમારે સમગ્ર કાર્યક્રમનુ સંચાલન કર્યું હતું.

સંશોધન ક્ષેત્રે સેન્ટ્રલ સોલ્ટે મેળવેલી સિદ્ધિ
આ સંસ્થાની ટેક્નોલોજીકલ સિદ્ધિઓ જેવી કે રાજસ્થાન વિસ્તારમાં મીઠાને શુદ્ધ કરીને બહુમૂલ્ય સોડિયમ સલ્ફેટ બનાવવાનો પ્લાંટની સ્થાપના, ચર્મ ઉધ્યોગ દ્વારા ઉત્પન્ન થતાં વેસ્ટ એફ્લ્યુઅંટમાથી મૂલ્યવર્ધક પદાર્થોની ટેક્નોલૉજી, આયર્નની ખામી દૂર કરવા માટે ડબલ ફોર્ટિફાઈડ સોલ્ટ (DFS) ની ટેક્નોલૉજી તથા ખારા પાણીને શુધ્ધ પીવાલાયક બનાવવા માટેનો ડિસેલાઇનેશન પ્લાન્ટની ટેક્નોલૉજી તથા બાયોમાસ વગેરે સિદ્ધિઓ વર્ણવી હતી. તથા વૈજ્ઞાનિકોને દેશની 45 મિલિયન દરિયાકાંઠાના વિસ્તારની વસ્તી તથા મહિલાઓને શેવાળની ખેતીના પ્રશિક્ષણ દ્વારા રોજગારની તકો ઊભી કરીને ભારતને આત્મનિર્ભર બનાવવા તરફનું એક પગલું ભર્યું છે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબસ-ટ્રેનમાં મુસાફરોને કેફી પીણુ પીવડાવી સામાન ચોરી કરતા શખસની વડોદરા રેલવે ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચે ધરપકડ કરી, 11 ગુનાની કબૂલાત, 7.30 લાખ લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો