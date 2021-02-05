તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

સિંગલ વિન્ડો સિસ્ટમ શરૂ:મહાનગરપાલિકા સામાન્ય ચૂંટણી સંબંધી તમામ મંજૂરીઓ માટે જિલ્લા કલેક્ટર કચેરી ખાતે સિંગલ વિન્ડો સિસ્ટમ શરૂ કરાઇ

ભાવનગર2 કલાક પહેલા
  • વાહન, સભા-સરઘસ-રેલી, કાર્યાલય, માઇક સહિતની તમામ મંજૂરીઓ ઉમેદવારોને એક જ સ્થળે ઉપલબ્ધ થશે

ભાવનગર મહાનગરપાલિકાની આગામી તા.21 ફેબ્રુઆરીના રોજ યોજાનાર ચૂંટણી સંબંધી જરૂરી મંજુરીઓ મેળવવા ભાવનગર શહેરમાં અલગ અલગ ચાર સ્થળોએ રિટર્નીગ ઓફિસર નિયુક્ત કરવામાં આવ્યા છે.ત્યારે ભાવનગર મહાનગરપાલિકા વિસ્તારના ઉમેદવારોને જુદી જુદી જગ્યાઓએ મંજૂરીઓ મેળવવા સંબંધી કોઈ મુશ્કેલી ઉભી ન થાય તે હેતુથી ચૂંટણી સંબંધી તમામ મંજૂરીઓ એક જ સ્થળેથી મળી રહે તે હેતુથી જિલ્લા કલેક્ટર કચેરી,ભાવનગર ખાતેના ડિઝાસ્ટર કંટ્રોલ રૂમ ખાતે સિંગલ વિન્ડો સિસ્ટમ શરૂ કરવામાં આવેલ છે.

જેમાં ઉમેદવારોને વાહન, સભા-સરઘસ-રેલી, માઇક તેમજ કાર્યાલય સહિતની તમામ મંજૂરીઓ એક જ સ્થળેથી મળી રહે તેવી સુચારૂ વ્યવસ્થા ઉભી કરવામાં આવી છે.

આ અંગે વધુ વિગતો આપતા જિલ્લા કલેક્ટરએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે ઉમેદવારોને ચૂંટણી સંબંધી મંજૂરી મેળવવા કોઈ મુશ્કેલી ન પડે તે હેતુથી સિંગલ વિન્ડો સિસ્ટમની વ્યવસ્થા ઉભી કરાઈ છે.જે કચેરી સમય દરમિયાન કાર્યરત રહેશે.જો જાતે ઉપસ્થિત રહી શકાય તેમ ન હોય અથવા તો મંજૂરીઓ સબબ અન્ય કોઈ પ્રશ્ન અથવા તો મુશ્કેલી હોય તો તેઓ હેલ્પલાઈન નંબર 98252 06145 તેમજ 0278-2521556 તથા bmcelection2021@gmail.com પર પણ સંપર્ક કરી શકશે. ઉપરોક્ત વ્યવસ્થા માત્ર ભાવનગર મહાનગરપાલિકા ચૂંટણી પૂરતી જ મર્યાદિત રહેશે.જ્યારે તાલુકા પંચાયત, જિલ્લા પંચાયત તથા નગરપાલિકાઓની સભા-સરઘસ-રેલી અને માઈક વગેરે બાબતની મંજુરીઓ સંબંધિત તાલુકા મામલતદાર કક્ષાથી મેળવવાની રહેશે જયારે વાહનો અને કાર્યાલય ખલોવા અંગેની મંજૂરીઓ સંબંધિત રિટર્નીગ ઓફિસર(આર.ઓ.) પાસેથી મેળવવાની રહેશે.

