કોંગ્રેસની બીજી યાદી જાહેર:ભાવનગરમાં મનપા ચૂંટણી માટે કોંગ્રેસની બીજી યાદી જાહેર, 24 નામ જાહેર કરાયા, હજી 7 ઉમેદવારો બાકી

ભાવનગરએક કલાક પહેલા
  • આ પહેલા કોંગ્રેસે પહેલી યાદી બહાર પાડી હતી જેમાં 21 ઉમેદવારોના નામ જાહેર કર્યા હતા

મહાનગરપાલિકા ની આગામી ફેબ્રુઆરી માસમાં યોજાનાર સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્યની ચુંટણી માટે કોંગ્રસ તેમજ ભાજપ દ્વારા પાલિકાના 13 વોર્ડ માટે ઉમેદવારોની યાદીઓ જાહેર કરી ઉમેદવારી ફોર્મ ભરવામાં આવી રહ્યા છે ત્યારે કોંગ્રેસ દ્વારા 21 ઉમેદવારોની યાદીનું પહેલી જાહેરાત બાદ આજે બીજી યાદીમાં વધુ 24 ઉમેદવારો જાહેર કરવામાં આવ્યા. હજી 7 ઉમેદવારોના નામ જાહેર કરવાના બાકી છે.

કોંગ્રેસની પહેલી યાદીમાં ભાવનગર મહાનગરપાલિકાના 13 વોર્ડ માટે 10 વોર્ડના ઉમેદવારોના લીસ્ટ જાહેર કરવામાં આવ્યા ત્યારબાદ આજ રોજ કોંગ્રેસ ની વધુ એક યાદી જાહેર કરી વધુ 24 ઉમેદવારો જાહેર કરવામાં આવ્યા છે.જેમાં કોંગ્રેસ દ્વારા અત્યાર સુધીમાં 45 ઉમેદવારોના નામો જાહેર કરવામાં આવ્યા છે. જ્યારે હજુ 7 ઉમેદવારોનાં નામ પર કોંગ્રેસ દ્વારા સસ્પેન્સ રાખવામાં આવતા કાર્યકર્તાઓમાં અનેક નામોની ચર્ચાઓ જોવા મળી રહી છે.

વોર્ડ નંબર - 2 શિલ્પાબેન જયદેવસિહ રાણા

વોર્ડ નંબર - 3 હરણીકુવરબા સહદેવસિહ ગોહિલ ,ગૌરીબેન મહેન્દ્રભાઈ સોલંકી

વોર્ડ નંબર - 4 ગવુબેન કાનાભાઈ ચૌહાણ,રેખાબેન સુરેશભાઈ મકવાણા ,ભાવસિંઘભાઈ કાનજીભાઇ મકવાણા ,ઇકબાલભાઈ આરબ

વોર્ડ નંબર - 6 રેખાબેન હરેશભાઈ ,ઈબ્રાહીમ સરવૈયા

વોર્ડ નંબર - 7 ગીતાબેન પરમાર , રજાક કુરેશી

વોર્ડ નંબર - 8 બીનાબેન ચૌહાણ ,અલ્પાબેન ગોહિલ

વોર્ડ નંબર - 9 ભૂમીબેન સંદીપભાઈ ગોહેલ ,માયાબા જેઠવા

વોર્ડ નંબર - 10 જસુમતીબેન વાળા ,કુલદીપસિહ ગોહિલ

વોર્ડ નંબર - 11 લતાબેન ચૌહાણ ,પ્રવીણભાઈ મકવાણા

વોર્ડ નંબર - 12 અનસુયાબા ગોહિલ,જયેશભાઈ બારૈયા

વોર્ડ નંબર - 13 વિજુબેન ગોહિલ , ઉદયભાઈ રાઠોડ ,ધરમસિંહભાઈ કાનજીભાઇ ગોહિલ

