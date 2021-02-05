તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ક્રાઇમ:રેખા સોસાયટીમાં મોડી રાત્રે 1.30 વાગ્યે મહિલાના ઘરે જઈ મારવાની ધમકી આપી

ભાવનગર42 મિનિટ પહેલા
  કૉપી લિંક

શહેરની રેખા સોસાયટી, સ્વસ્તીક ફલેટ અે વિંગ રૂમ નંબર-104,લીલા સર્કલ પાસે રહેતા કાજલબેન પ્રશાંતભાઇ ધનસુખભાઇ ચાૈહાણે તેની પાડોશમાંજ રહેતા તાનીયાબેન સિંધી વિરૂધ્ધ ભરતનગર પોલીસ સ્ટેશનમાં નોંધાવેલી ફરિયાદમા જણાવાયું છે કે ગત તા. 12/1 ના તેમના પતિ પ્રશાંતભાઇઅે તાનીયાબેન સિંધી પાસેથી રૂપીયા 15000 વ્યાજે લીધા હતા. તેના દરરોજ રૂ. 500 મુજબ તેઅો તેણીને વ્યાજ અાપતા હતા. અને તે પ્રમાણે રુપીયા 15000 નુ અાજદિન સુધીનું વ્યાજ રુપીયા 9000 પ્રશાંતભાઇઅે મહિલાને અાપી દીધેલ છે.

તેમ છતાં તા. 8/2 ની રાત્રીના 11-30 વાગ્યા અાસપાસ તેઅો ફરિયાદી તથા તેમના સસરા ધનસુખભાઇ ઘરે હતા. અને પતિ પ્રશાંતભાઇ બહારગામ રાજકોટ ફાઇનાન્સના કામે ગયા હતા. તે વખતે અારોપી તાનીયાબેને તેમના ઘરે અાવી કહેલ કે કયા છે. તારો વર અેટલે મે કહેલ કે તમારે તેનુ શું કામ છે તો તેણીઅે કહેલ કે તેને પૈસા દેવાની ખબર નથી પડતી તેમ કહી ફરિયાદી ને જેમ ફાવે તેમ ગાળો દેવા લાગેલ. જેથી ફરિયાદીઅે કહેલ કે તમો ગાળો કેમ બોલો છો તો તેણે તેણીના વાળ પકડી લાફા મારેલ.

અા વખતે તેણીના સસરાઅે વચ્ચે પડી બન્નેને છોડાવવાની કોશીષ કરતા તેમને પણ ધકકો મારી કહેલ કે તારે કાંઇ બકબક નહી કરવાનું અા વખતે અે.ડી.ભાઇ તથા અન્ય અાજુબાજુના લોકો અાવી જતા તાનીયાબેને કાજલબેનને કહેલ કે તારે જેને બોલાવવા હોય તેને બોાલવી લાવ હવે તને જીવતી નથી રહેવા દેવી. તેમ કહી મારી નાખવાની ધમકી અાપી હોવાની ભરતનગર પોલીસ સ્ટેશનમા ફરિયાદ નોંધાવાઇ છે.

શહેરના લીલા સર્કલ નજીક રહેતા કાજલબેને તેની પડોશમાં રહેતા તાનીયાબેન વિરુધ્ધ પોતાને ફડાકાવાળી કરી જાનથી મારી નાખવાની ધમકી અાપ્યાની દાઝ રાખી અા મહિલાઅે રાત્રીના 1-30 કલાકે તેણીના ઘરના બારણા જોરજોરથી ખખડાવી તેમની સાથે અાવેલા જયદેવ ભાસ્કરભાઇ પંડિતે કહેલ કે તુ કયારેક તો ઘરની બહાર નીકળીશ ને તુ ઘરે એકલીજ રહે છેઇ તેની અમને ખબર છેઇતુ કયા જવાની છોઇ તારે રહેવુ હોય ત્યા રહેજે તુ ઘરની બહાર નીકળીશ એટલે તને જાનથી મારી નાખવાની છે.

