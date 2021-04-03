તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

તપાસ:દિવાનપરાના શખ્સ સામે બેન્કમાં નકલી નોટ જમા કરાવ્યાની રાવ

ભાવનગર32 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • બેન્ક મેનેજરે કરી ખાતેદાર સામે પોલીસ ફરીયાદ
  • અેસબીઅાઇ કૃષ્ણનગર બ્રાન્ચમાં રૂપિયા 500ના દરની 8 નકલી નોટ જમા થયાની સીડીઅેમ મશીને પોલ ખોલી

ભાવનગર શહેરના કૃષ્ણનગર વિસ્તારમા અાવેલ અેસબીઅાઇ બ્રાન્ચમાં કોઇ શખ્સે રૂપીયા 500 ના દરની 8 નકલી નોટ જમા કરાવતા અને બેન્કના સીડીઅેમ મશીને ભાંડો ફોડતા અા મામલે દિવાનપરા રોડ વિસ્તારમા રહેતા શખ્સ સામે બેન્ક મેનેજરે પોલીસ ફરીયાદ નોંધાવી છે.

મુળ બિહારના અને હાલ હીલડ્રાઇવ ખાતે રહેતા અને અેસબીઅાઇ કૃષ્ણનગર શાખામા બ્રાન્ચ મેનેજર તરીકે ફરજ બજાવતા રાજા ભુષણકુમાર સર્યપ્રસાદે શહેરના દિવાનપરા રોડ ખાતે અાવેલી વઝીરવાળી શેરીમં રહેતા રફીકઅલી દાઉદઅલી ગોરાણી વિરુધ્ધ સી.ડીવીઝન પોલીસ સ્ટેશનમા નોંધાવેલી ફરિયાદમા જણાવાયુ છે કે ગત તા. 18/1/2021 ના રોજ ઉપરોકત બ્રાન્ચમા નોકરી કરતા સંદીપ સેંગલ તથા કમલેશભાઇ મહેતા ઉપરોકત બ્રાન્ચમા અાવેલા અને સીડીઅેમ મશીન ચોક કરવા ગયેલ તે વખતે તેઅોઅે સીડીઅેમ મશીનમા અાવેલ રીઝેકટેડ નામના બોકસમા રૂ.500 ના દરની બનાવટી નોટ નંગ-8 મળી અાવેલ

જેથી તેઅોઅે મેનેજરને જાણ કરતા અને તપાસ કરતા અા નોટનો કાગળ,કલર વગેરે તપાસતા નકલી હોવાનુ ખુલવા પામેલ.જેથી બેન્કના સીડીઅેમ મશીન દ્વારા તપાસ કરતા અા નોટો અેસ.બી.અાઇ.દિવાનપરા બ્રાન્ચના ખાતા ધારક રફીકઅલી દાઉદઅલી ગાૈરાણી ના ખાતામા તા.13/1/2021 ના રોજ જમા કરાવતા નકલી નોટો સીડીઅેમ મશીનના રીઝેકટેડ બોકસમા જમા થયેલ. હોવાનુ જાણવા મળેલ છે.

જેથી ઉપરોકત શખ્સ સામે ભારતીય અર્થતંત્રને નુકશાન પહોંચાડવાના ઇરાદે ભારતીય ચલણની રુપીયા 500 ના દરની બનાવટી નોટો નંગ-8 પોતાના કબ્જામા રાખી ખરા તરીકે ઉપયોગ કરી બેન્કમા જમા કરાવી ગુન્હો કરેલ હોય તેના સામે તેમજ પોલીસ તપાસમાં ખુલે તે વ્યકીતની સામે ધોરણસરની ફરિયાદ નોંધાવાતા પોલીસે ગુન્હો નોંધી બનાવની વધુ તપાસ હાથ ધરી છે.

અત્રે નોંધનીય બાબત એ છે કે આ અગાઉ પણ શહેરના કુંભારવાડા એસબીઆઈ બ્રાંચમાંથી ચલણી બનાવટી નોટો ઝડપાઈ હતી. આ બનાવટી નોટો બેંકના પેક કરેલા બંડલોમાંથી નીકળી હતી. આમ ભાવનર ખાતે આવેલી બેંકોની બ્રાંચોમાંથી અનેક વાર બનાવટી નોટો પકડાઈ છે. ત્યારે સવાલ એ છે કે નકલી નોટો ઝડપાઈ જાય તે માટે આધુનિક મશીનનો ઉપયોગ થાય છે છતા પણ નકલી નોટો ઝડપાઈ રહી છે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓપુત્રને ટિકિટ નહીં મળતા ભાજપના વાઘોડિયાના MLA મધુ શ્રીવાસ્તવ નારાજ, કહ્યું: ઘણી પાર્ટીઓ છે, એક જ પાર્ટી પર છાપ મારી નથી, 6 તારીખ સુધીમાં નવા જૂની થશે - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આ સમયે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ લાભદાયક છે. એટલે સમયનો ભરપૂર સહયોગ કરો. કોઇ જૂની સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ મળવાથી વધારે રાહત અનુભવ થશે. થોડા રચનાત્મક અને સામાજિક કાર્યોમાં તમારો વિશેષ રસ રહેશે. નેગેટિવઃ- જોખમી કા...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો