તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

શિક્ષણ:પ્રાથમિક-માધ્યમિક શિષ્યવૃતિ પરીક્ષાના ફોર્મ 11મી સુધી ભરાશે

ભાવનગર29 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • પોસ્ટ ઓફિસમાં ફી ભરવાનો આજે છેલ્લો દિવસ

રાજ્ય પરીક્ષા બોર્ડ દ્વારા દર વર્ષે પ્રાથમિક અને માધ્યમિક શિક્ષણ શિષ્યવૃત્તિ પરીક્ષા લેવામાં આવે છે. જેમાં ધોરણ 6 અને ધોરણ 9માં અભ્યાસ કરતા વિદ્યાર્થીઓ માટે પરીક્ષા લેવાય છે. આવેદનપત્રો ભરવા ની અગાઉ અંતિમ તારીખ 4 ફેબ્રુઆરી હતી તે હવે લંબાવીને 11 ફેબ્રુઆરી કરવામાં આવી છે. આ પરીક્ષા માટે આવેદનપત્રો હવે તારીખ 11 ફેબ્રુઆરી સુધી ભરી શકાશે અને ઓનલાઈનથી તારીખ 13 ફેબ્રુઆરી સુધી ભરી શકાશે. પોસ્ટ ઓફિસ ફી ભરવાનો અંતિમ દિવસ આવતીકાલ તારીખ 5 ફેબ્રુઆરી છે.

www.seb.exam.org પર આવેદન પત્રો ભરી શકાશે. પ્રાથમિક શિક્ષણ અને માધ્યમિક શિક્ષણ શિષ્યવૃત્તિ પરીક્ષાના પ્રાથમિક અને માધ્યમિક શાળા દ્વારા કરાયેલા આવેદનપત્રો શિક્ષણાધિકારી કચેરીમાં જમા કરાવવાની અંતિમ તારીખ 19 ફેબ્રુઆરી રહેશે. જે તે પ્રાથમિક શિક્ષણાધિકારી કે શાસનાધિકારી અથવા જિલ્લા શિક્ષણાધિકારી કચેરી દ્વારા આવેદન પત્રોની ચકાસણી કરી 25 ફેબ્રુઆરી સુધીમાં રાજ્ય પરીક્ષા બોર્ડ દ્વારા આપવામાં આવેલ લોગીન પર ઓનલાઇન કરવાના રહેશે. પરીક્ષાના આવેદનપત્રોની કોપી જમા કરાવવાની અંતિમ તારીખ 4 માર્ચ રહેશે પરીક્ષાની તારીખ હવે પછી જાહેર કરવામાં આવશે તેમ રાજ્ય પરીક્ષા બોર્ડના સચિવે જણાવ્યું છે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓપુત્રને ટિકિટ નહીં મળતા ભાજપના વાઘોડિયાના MLA મધુ શ્રીવાસ્તવ નારાજ, કહ્યું: ઘણી પાર્ટીઓ છે, એક જ પાર્ટી પર છાપ મારી નથી, 6 તારીખ સુધીમાં નવા જૂની થશે - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આ સમયે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ લાભદાયક છે. એટલે સમયનો ભરપૂર સહયોગ કરો. કોઇ જૂની સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ મળવાથી વધારે રાહત અનુભવ થશે. થોડા રચનાત્મક અને સામાજિક કાર્યોમાં તમારો વિશેષ રસ રહેશે. નેગેટિવઃ- જોખમી કા...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો