પીઆઇ દંડાયા:ભાવનગરમાં મોઢે રૂમાલ બાંધી પાટણના પીઆઇ જુબાની આપવા આવ્યા, કોર્ટે 1 હજારનો દંડ ફટકાર્યો

ભાવનગરએક કલાક પહેલા
  •
  • રેન્જ આઈ.જી. અને એસ.પી. પાટણને પગલા લેવા ડીસ્ટ્રીકટ જજ આર.ટી.વચ્છાણી એ હુકમ કર્યો

પાટણમાં પીઆઇ તરીકે ફરજ બજાવતા વિજયસિંહ પરમાર 2013ના એક ગુનામાં જુબાની આપવા માટે ભાવનગર ડિસ્ટ્રીક્ટ કોર્ટ આવ્યા હતા. જે દરમિયાન તેમણે મોઢે રૂમાલ બાંધેલો હતો. જે જોઇને જજ આરટી વચ્છાણીએ તેમને ઠપકો આપ્યો હતો અને 1 હજારનો દંડ વસૂલવા હુકમ કર્યો હતો. સાથે જ પાટણના રેન્જ આઇજી અને એસપીને પગલા લેવા હુકમ કર્યો હતો.

બનાવની વિગતો એવી છેકે, ભાવનગર જીલ્લાના પાલીતાણા ટાઉન પોલીસ તથા ભાવનગરના ડી.ડીવીઝનના પોલીસ મથકમાં ફરજ બજાવી ચૂકેલા અને હાલમાં પાટણ પોલીસ સ્ટેશનમાં પી.આઈ. તરીકે ફરજ બજાવતા વિજયસિંહ પરમાર આજરોજ તા . 12ને શુક્રવારે ભાવનગર પ્રિન્સીપાલ ડીસ્ટ્રીક્ટ એન્ડ સેસન્સ જજ આર.ટી.વચ્છાણી ની કોર્ટમાં પાલીતાણા ટાઉન પોલીસ સ્ટેશનના 2013ના ગુનાના કામે તપાસ કરનાર અધિકારી તરીકે જુબાની આપવા માટે નામદાર કોર્ટમાં હાજર રહ્યા હતા.

જે દરમિયાન કોર્ટ રૂમમાં ડીસ્ટ્રીક્ટ જજ સામે પી.આઈ. વિજયસિંહ પરમારે મોઢા ઉપર માસ્ક નહી પહેરી સરકારની ગાઈડ લાઈનનો ભંગ કરી અને કોર્ટમાં હાજર થયેલ આ બાબત ડીસ્ટ્રીક્ટ જજને ધ્યાનમાં આવતા વિદ્વાન ન્યાયધીશ આર.ટી.વચ્છાણીએ પી.આઈ.ને મૌખીક ઠપકો આપી રૂા.1000 નો દંડ વસુલ કરવા હુકમ કર્યો હતો. આ ઉપરાંત આ અંગેની જાણ પાટણના રેન્જ આઈ.જી. તથા પાટણા જીલ્લા પોલીસ અધિકારી ને આ બાબતની જાણ કરવા તથા યોગ્ય પગલા લઈ અને ભાવનગર કોર્ટને જાણ કરવા હુકમ કર્યો હતો.

આમ પી.આઈ. કક્ષાના અધિકારીએ પણ કાયદાનું પાલન ન હોય અને બેજવાબદારી પુર્વકનું વર્તન કરતા કોર્ટે આ બાબતની ગંભીર નોંધ લઈ ને સમાજમાં એક ઉદાહરણ પુરૂ પાડવા પી.આઈ.કક્ષાના વ્યક્તિ સામે પગલા લીધેલ છે. આ ઘટનાની કોર્ટ સંકુલમાં ભારે ચકચાર મચી જવા પામી હતી.

