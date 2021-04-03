તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

શિપબ્રેકરોમાં ખળભળાટ:અલંગના 19 પ્લોટ ધારકોને LDT અંગે નોટિસો પાઠવાઇ, કેન્દ્ર પ્રોત્સાહન આપે, રાજ્ય નોટિસો ફટકારે છે, મદદને બદલે કડકાઇ

ભાવનગર35 મિનિટ પહેલા
અલંગ શિપબ્રેકિંગ યાર્ડમાં આવેલા 19 પ્લોટ ધારકોને ગુજરાત સરકારના એકમ ગુજરાત મેરિટાઇમ બોર્ડ (જીઅેમબી) દ્વારા શોર્ટ એલડીટી બાબતે પ્લોટ રદ્દ કરવા અંગેની કારણદર્શક નોટિસો પાઠવવામાં આવતા ખળભળાટ મચી ગયો છે.કેન્દ્ર સરકાર દ્વારા અલંગ શિપબ્રેકિંગને સતત પ્રોત્સાહિત કરવામાં આવે છે, તાજેતરમાં બજેટમાં પણ અલંગની ક્ષમતા બમણી કરવા અંગેનો ઉલ્લેખ કરવામાં આવ્યો હતો. કેન્દ્રથી વિપરીત રાજ્ય સરકાર દ્વારા અલંગની કામગીરીમાં વિક્ષેપ પેદા કરવાના પ્રયત્નો કરવામાં આવે છે અને સાગમટે 19 શિપબ્રેકરોને શોર્ટ એલડીટી અંગેની નોટિસો પાઠવાતા દેકારો મચી ગયો છે.

30 મીટર સુધીના પ્લોટમાં 12,500 એલડીટી, 60 મીટરના પ્લોટમાં 17,500 એલડીટી, 120 મીટરના પ્લોટમાં 22,500 એલડીટી, 120 મીટરથી વધુ માપના પ્લોટમાં 25,000 એલડીટી નિયમ મુજબ 5 વર્ષ દરમિયાન જહાજો કાપવાના હોય છે.19 શિપબ્રેકરોને પાઠવવામાં આવેલી નોટિસો મુજબ, તેઓએ નિયમ મુજબની એલડીટી પાંચ વર્ષ દરમિયાન કાપી નથી.

શિપબ્રેકરોની દલીલ છે કે હોંગકોંગ કન્વેન્શન મુજબના પ્લોટની સવલતો ઉપલબ્ધ કરાવવા માટે તેઓ કરોડો રૂપિયા પોતાના ખર્ચી રહ્યા છે. અનેક પરિબળોને કારણે પાંચ વર્ષ દરમિયાન એલડીટીમાં જે તફાવત રહ્યો છે, તે આગામી 5 વર્ષના સ્લોટમાં પરિપૂર્ણ કરવાની બાંહેધરી પણ આપવા તૈયાર છે. કોરોનાને કારણે વ્યવસાયો અસરગ્રસ્ત બન્યા હતા તેને પણ ધ્યાને લેવું જરૂરી છે. શિપબ્રેકરોને ઉપયોગી થવાને બદલે નોટિસો પાઠવવાની જીએમબીની પ્રવૃત્તિથી વ્યવસાયમાં રોષ પ્રવર્તિ રહ્યો છે.

કોરોના કાળમાં તંત્ર સહકાર આપે
જીએમબી દ્વારા 19 પ્લોટ ધારકોને એલડીટી પૂર્ણ નહીં થતા નોટિસો પાઠવવામાં આવી છે. નાના પ્લોટ મુજબના જહાજોની ઉપલબ્ધતા ઓછી હોવી, કોરોનાકાળ દરમિયાન વ્યવસાય બંધ અને મંદ હોવા, આંતરરાષ્ટ્રીય બજારમાં જહાજોની ઓછી ઉપલબ્ધતા હોવી, બેંક સમસ્યા, ફેમિલી સમસ્યા, માર્કેટના ચઢાવ-ઉતારને કારણે અમુક શિપબ્રેકરોને 5 વર્ષના સ્લોટમાં 500 ટન જેવી ઘટ આવે છે. તંત્રએ 10 વર્ષના સ્લોટમાં તમામ એલડીટી પૂર્ણ કરવા અંગે વ્યવસાયને સહયોગ આપવો જરૂરી છે. - રમેશભાઇ મેંદપરા, ઉપપ્રમુખ, અલંગ શિપ રીસાયકલિંગ ઇન્ડસ્ટ્રીઝ એસો. (ઇન્ડીયા)

