આવેદનપત્ર:લેબઆસિસ્ટન્ટ તથા લેબ ટેક્નિશીયન અન્યાય થતા ભાવનગર મેડીકલ કોલેજના ડીનને આવેદનપત્ર પાઠવ્યું

ભાવનગર33 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • કાયમી કરવાની માંગ સાથે આવેદનપત્ર પાઠવાયું

ભાવનગર શહેર અને જિલ્લામાં વર્ષ 2013માં લેબ આસિસ્ટન્ટ અને લેબ ટેક્નિશિયન તરીકે ભરતી થયેલા કર્મચારીઓને 5 વર્ષ પૂર્ણ થયા બાદ પણ કાયમી ના કરાતા આજે ડીનને આવેદનપત્ર પાઠવ્યું હતું.

આવેદનપત્ર પાઠવનારા કર્મચારીઓએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, તેઓની ગુજરાત મુલ્કી સેવા વર્ગ 3 સીધી ભરતી 2013માં આરોગ્ય તબીબી સેવાઓ અને તબીબી શિક્ષણ તથા સંશોધન ક્ષેત્રમાં લેબ આસિસ્ટન્ટ અને લેબ ટેકનીશીયનના હોદ્દા ઉપરથી ભરતી કરવામાં આવી હતી, જેમાં શર્ત નંબર.11 મુજબ અમોને પાંચ વર્ષ પૂર્ણ થતા મે-2018 અને જુલાઈ- 2018 થી આદેશ મુજબ કાયમી તથા નિયમિત પગાર ધોરણમાં નિમણૂક પાત્ર છીએ, પણ હજી સુધી અમને નિમણૂક ન આપવામા આવી નથી.

'સન્માનિત કર્યા હવે કાયમી કરવામા આવે'લેબ ટેક્નિશિયલ અને લેબ આસિસ્ટન્ટ આ મહામારીના કપરા સમયે વચ્ચે લેબોરેટરીમાં અવિરત કામગીરી કરી રહ્યા છે. આ કોરોના વોરિયર્સનું સન્માન પણ કરવામા આવ્યું છે. ત્યારે હવે તેઓની માગ છે કે, પ્રોત્સાહનની સાથે તેઓને કાયમી નિમણૂકનો આદેશ આપવામા આવે.

કાયમી ઓર્ડર આપવામા ભેદભાવ કેમ?આવેદનપત્રમાં રજૂઆત કરતા જણાવ્યું છે કે, 2012-2013 માં આવેલ જાહેરાત મુજબ અમારી સાથે જુનિયર ફાર્માસિસ્ટ તથા એક્સ-રે ટેકનિશિયન ની પણ ભરતી થયેલ હતી. જેઓના કાયમી નિમણૂક ના ઓર્ડર પાંચ વર્ષ પૂર્ણ થતા આવી ગયેલ છે તો અમારા લેબ આસિસ્ટન્ટ તથા લેબ ટેક્નિશિયન ના ઓર્ડર આવેલ નથી. આ સમસ્યાનો સરકાર વહેલીતકે ઉકેલ લાવે તેવી માગ કરવામા આવી છે.

