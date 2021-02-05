તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ટ્રેનનો સમય:બાંદ્રાથી ટ્રેન ઉપડવાનો સમય પ્રતિકૂળ, અગાઉની જેમ રાખો

ભાવનગર42 મિનિટ પહેલા
પ્રતિકારત્મક તસ્વીર - Divya Bhaskar
  • લોકો આખો દિવસનું કામ પતાવી રાત્રે 9.20 ટ્રેન પકડતા હતા

ભાવનગર-બાંદ્રા ટ્રેન પુન: દૈનિક કરવાની માંગણી લાંબા સમયે સંતોષવામાં તો આવી છે, પરંતુ મુંબઇના બાંદ્રાથી આ ટ્રેન પ્રસ્થાન થવાનો સમય મુસાફરો માટે હજુ પ્રતિકુળ છે, અને અડધો દિવસ મુંબઇના જુદા જુદા વિસ્તારોમાં કામ પતાવી બપોર બાદ ટ્રેન પકડવા બાંદ્રા ભણી દોટ મુકવી પડે છે.અગાઉ બાંદ્રાથી આ ટ્રેન રાત્રે 9.20 ઉપડતી હતી અને ભાવનગર બીજા દિવસે સવારે 10.20એ આવતી હતી. રાત્રે 9.20એ ટ્રેન ઉપડતી હતી તેથી આખો દિવસ મુંબઇમાં કામ પૂર્ણ કરી અને મોડી સાંજે ટ્રેન પકડવા માટે આગળ ધપી શકતા હતા.

ટ્રેન નં. 02972/02971 ભાવનગર-બાંદ્રા-ભાવનગરનું બુકિંગ 11 ફેબ્રુ-2021 થી નામિત પીઆરએસ કાઉન્ટર્સ અને આઈઆરસીટીસીની વેબસાઇટ પર ખુલશે. આ ટ્રેન સંપૂર્ણ આરક્ષિત ટ્રેન તરીકે દોડશે. સંબંધિત ટ્રેનની વિગતવાર માહિતી માટે, મુસાફરો વેબસાઇટ www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in પર જોઈ શકે છે.

મુસાફરોની માંગ અને સુવિધાને ધ્યાનમાં રાખીને ભાવનગર ડિવિઝનની ભાવનગર ટર્મિનસથી ભાવનગર-બાંદ્રા સ્પેશિયલ ટ્રેન (02972) 16 ફેબ્રુઆરી, 2021 થી અને બાન્દ્રા-ભાવનગર સ્પેશિયલ ટ્રેન (02971) 17 ફેબ્રુઆરી, 2021 થી દરરોજ દોડાવવાનો નિર્ણય લેવામાં આવ્યો છે. તેનાથી મુસાફરોને મોટી રાહત મળશે. હાલમાં આ વિશેષ ટ્રેન ભાવનગર ટર્મિનસથી અઠવાડિયાના ત્રણ દિવસ સોમવાર, બુધવાર અને શુક્રવારે અને બાંદ્રા ટર્મિનસથી મંગળવાર, ગુરુવાર અને શનિવારે ચાલે છે.

