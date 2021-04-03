તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ભાવનગર:GSTમાં ઇન્સપેક્ટર રાજ પર હવે આવી શકે છે અંકુશ, GSTની કલમ 129-130માં સુધારો થયો

ભાવનગરએક કલાક પહેલા
પ્રતિકારત્મક તસ્વીર - Divya Bhaskar
  • ઇ-વે બિલ અંગે વેપારીઓને GSTના અધિકારીઓ દ્વારા થતી હતી કનડગત

ગુડ્સ એન્ડ સર્વિસ ટેક્સ (જીએસટી) અમલમાં આવ્યો ત્યારથી અનેક અસમંજસતાઓને કારણે વેપારીઓ હેરાન થઇ રહ્યા હતા. જીએસટીની કલમ 129-130માં સુધારો કરવામાં આવતા હવે ઇન્સપેક્ટર રાજ પર બ્રેક લાગી શકે છે. કલમ 129-130નો ક્યાં અને કેવી રીતે ઉપયોગ કરવો તેની યોગ્ય સ્પષ્ટતા નહીં હોવાથી જીએસટીના અમલીકરણ બાદ વેપારીઓને હેરાનગતિ થઇ રહી હતી.જીએસટીનું ઇ-વે બિલ બનાવ્યુ ન હોય તેવી ગાડી પકડાય તો 130 તળે કાર્યવાહી કરવામાં આવતી હતી.

ઇ-વે બિલ બનાવ્યુ હોય અને તેમાં ખામી હોય તો 129 તળે કાર્યવાહી થતી હતી. કેટલાક અધિકારીઓ કલમ 130 તળે માલ અને ગાડી જપ્ત કરવાની ચીમકી આપતા હતા.વેપારીઓ દ્વારા જીએસટી કાઉન્સિલ સમક્ષ 129 અને 130 કલમમાં સુધારો કરવા માટે લાંબા સમયથી માંગણી કરવામાં આવી રહી હતી. બજેટમાં તેની સ્પષ્ટતા કરવામાં આવતા વેપારીઓમાં રાહતની લાગણી ફેલાઇ છે.

