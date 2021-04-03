તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

બેદરકાર તંત્ર:તરેડ ગામે પંચાયત દ્વારા ઉઘરાવાયેલા પાણી બીલનાં 35 લાખ ગાય ખાઇ ગઇ

ભાવનગર29 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • વિકાસ અધિકારીથી લઇ CM સુધીની ફરિયાદ પછી કોઇ પગલા ન લેવાતા હવે કોર્ટમા ફરિયાદ

મહુવા તાલુકાના તરેડ ગામે પંચાયત દ્વારા લોકો પાસેથી છેલ્લા 89 માસથી પાણી બીલનાં નામે ઉઘરાવવામાઢ અાવેલા રુપીયા 35 લાખ નો હીસાબ ન મળતા ગાય ખાઇ ગઇ હોય તેવો તાલ થયો છે.તરેડ ગામે જુલાઇ-2013 મા સરકારની વાસમો યોજના હેઠળ ઘરે ઘરે પાણી કનેકશન પંચાયત દ્વારા અાપવામાં અાવેલ. અને પાણી કનેકશન પેટે ઘર દીઠ રૂપીયા 1100 લેવામાં અાવેલ.અને ત્યારબાદ અા તમામ 535 ઘરેથી છેલ્લા 89 મહિનાથી દર મહીને રુપીયા 60 લેખે પાણી બીલના વસુલવામા અાવે છે.

જે રુપીયા અાજદીન સુધી તરેડ ગ્રામ પ|ચાયત કે કોઇ સરકારી રજીસ્ટરમાં જમા થયેલ નથી.અને ગ્રામજનો પાસેથી પાણી બીલના નામે અાવા પૈસા ઉઘરાવવા માટે કોઇ સક્ષમ અધીકારી પાસેથી મંજુરી લેવામાં અાવેલ નથી. કે કોઇ પણ જાતનું અા બાબતે અાજદીન સુધીમા પુર્વ સરપંચ મોહનભાઇ રાવળ દ્વારા કોઇ અોડીટ પણ કરવામા અાવ્યું નથી.ત્યારે બીજી બાજુ ગ્રામજનોના લાખો રુપીયાનો કોઇ હીસાબ તરેડ ગ્રામ પંચાયત ખાતે રેકોર્ડ ન હોવાથી ગ્રામજનોમા ભારે રોષ ભભુકયો છે.

અા મામલે ગામના અાગેવાન બળવંતભાઇ હીરજીભાઇ વરીયા દ્વારા ફરિયાદ કરતા જણાવાયું છે કે ગ્રામજનો પાસેથી જે ખોટી પહોંચો અાપી પાણી બીલના નાણા ઉઘરાવવામા અાવી રહયા છે. અને તેનો કોઇ હીસાબ રેકર્ડ ઉપર ન હોય અા 535 નળ કનેકશનની લાખો રૂપીયાની રકમ અાખરે ગઇ કયાં તે મામલે મહુવા વિકાસ અધીકારીથી માંડીને મુખ્ય મંત્રી સહીતનાઅોને રજુઅાત કર્યા છતા કોઇ કાર્યવાહી ન કરાતા અા મામલે હવે તેઅોઅે મહુવા કોર્ટમા ફરિયાદ નોંધાવતા અાગામી દિવસોમા તરેડ ગામના પુર્વ સરપંચ મોહનભાઇ રાવળ વિરુધ્ધ ઉચાપતનો ગુન્હો દાખલ થવાની શકયાને નકારી શકાય તેમ નથી.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓપુત્રને ટિકિટ નહીં મળતા ભાજપના વાઘોડિયાના MLA મધુ શ્રીવાસ્તવ નારાજ, કહ્યું: ઘણી પાર્ટીઓ છે, એક જ પાર્ટી પર છાપ મારી નથી, 6 તારીખ સુધીમાં નવા જૂની થશે - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આ સમયે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ લાભદાયક છે. એટલે સમયનો ભરપૂર સહયોગ કરો. કોઇ જૂની સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ મળવાથી વધારે રાહત અનુભવ થશે. થોડા રચનાત્મક અને સામાજિક કાર્યોમાં તમારો વિશેષ રસ રહેશે. નેગેટિવઃ- જોખમી કા...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો